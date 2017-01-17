Bob Stannard: One way or another

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, a former lobbyist, who is still an author and musician. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Congratulations, Planet Earth. You made it through 2016, not without some trials and tribulations. The numbers for 2016 aren’t in yet, but Greenland has lost 1 trillion tons of ice in the past four years and about 270 billion tons per year. But hey, that was last year, right? Things will be much better this year.
2017 was about one hour old when at least one gunman walked into a raucous party in Istanbul and opened fire killing 39 revelers. That didn’t take long, eh? Think about what you did on New Year’s Eve and the fun you were having. Now, bring in an unknown gunman whose only mission in life is to take yours. You don’t know that guy or when he’s going to strike. All you know is that those who do this sort of thing are desperately trying to create division between Muslims and the rest of the world with the expressed goal of world apocalypse.
OK, so we do have more than enough challenges facing us in 2017, but perhaps we should look on the bright side. We’ll be saying goodbye to Obama and welcoming our new president Donald J. Trump. This change alone should excite just about everyone, if for no other reason Mr. Trump has emphatically declared that he has a plan to defeat ISIS. This is very good news as those ISIS folks are not very nice people. Now, just how he’s going to defeat them has yet to be fully disclosed. He has to change either their ideology and get their leaders to understand and embrace the idea that there’s a better way than complete and total global destruction; or he has to completely and thoroughly annihilate them.
It’ll be amusing to watch how our incoming president tries to show leadership around the world when he doesn’t possess the capacity to accept science or believe reality, but instead creates his own reality.
If we’ve learned anything (which granted is a huge assumption), we’ve learned that for every terrorist we kill we create about 1,000 more. It won’t be enough to simply kill all of those involved in ISIS today, but we have to be on the lookout for those who will see the murdered terrorists as inspirational martyrs. One would think it would be obvious that education is the only answer. Education won’t change things overnight, or probably for generations for that matter, but it is the only viable solution.
Thus, 2017 poses some interesting dilemmas for America. If we can agree that slaughtering more and more people creates more and more people to slaughter and that we have to try to change their culture of hate through education, then we’ve taken one step forward. The challenge is going to be how to convince the world that we are grand supporters of education on the one hand when on the other hand we have a president who refuses to be educated on climate change. We want to save the world from violent terrorists while simultaneously ignoring the fact that we are destroying the planet with our thirst for more and more oil consumption and the impact our lifestyle has on the world.
I can hear some you saying, “But jeez, Bob, climate change is a hoax promoted by China.” This leads us to the discussion that we’re going to have to have soon on news vs. fake news. When our president-elect believes fake news over real news we could have a problem.
It’ll be amusing to watch how our incoming president tries to show leadership around the world when he doesn’t possess the capacity to accept science or believe reality, but instead creates his own reality. It looks like 2017 will be the year that we chose to be hell-bent on burning more oil than ever. Let’s get that pipeline going. Let’s drill away. Inasmuch as hypocrisy now rules in Washington then maybe we should just lay right down and embrace our dismal future.
Then again we might consider not accepting the new faux reality and instead pushing back. The choice is yours to make.
Happy New Year.
