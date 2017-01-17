Bennington airport runway to be shut down during construction

BENNINGTON – Reconstruction of the runway at the Morse State Airport will require closure of the facility for at least 90 days during 2018, officials planning the project said Thursday during an informational session in Bennington.

The contract for the project, which is expected to go out to bid in the spring and begin next year, is for a 150-day period, said Mary Kay Genthner, senior airport engineer with the project design firm, Passero Associates of Rochester, N.Y.

Genthner and Guy Rouelle, aeronautical program administrator with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the state’s goal is to have the airport reopen as soon as possible.

A similar runway project at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport, which is approximately the size of the Bennington airport off Walloomsac Road, took 90 days, Rouelle said.

Genthner said some related work might be completed before or after the runway closure period to minimize the length of the shutdown. That work includes creation of a taxiway, grading and a 100-foot extension of the unpaved safety zone at the end of the 3,704-foot runway, and a new airport lighting system.

The project, which is estimated to cost about $5 million, is expected to be 90 percent funded through the Federal Aviation Administration. The state will pay 10 percent.

Thomas Ascher, a pilot who uses the airport, said the 150-day construction window “would effectively shut this down for the summer.”

Ascher and Charles Suss, president of the nonprofit Bennington Airport Development Corp., which is overseeing the facility, said he is afraid the construction will hurt his group’s efforts to make the facility economically viable.

Rouelle said one of the state’s overriding goals is to promote “the economic vibrancy of all our airports.” To foster that, he said, there will be an effort to move the project along as quickly as possible, and the AOT is planning concurrent upgrades that could boost the airport’s attractiveness to a private fixed-base-operator firm.

There currently is no FBO at the Bennington airport to manage the facility and provide services, such as maintenance work and fuel for aircraft.

Installation of a new fuel storage facility, with much larger fuel tanks, is planned to coincide with the runway project, he said, and there is a proposal to construct a new hangar at least 70 by 70 feet in size.

Rouelle said after the Morrisville-Stowe Airport was closed for 90 days for the runway reconstruction, a new FBO firm was brought in and “business quadrupled.”

Rouelle said the state would try to assist aircraft owners in making arrangements to use the Harriman and West Airport in North Adams, Mass., or other airports in the region, during the shutdown period.

The runway project was designed primarily to improve safety at the airport and replace a runway surface that is overdue for reconstruction.

Ultimately, he said, the intent is to extend the taxiway surface the entire length of the runway. The 35-foot strip is designed to allow landing aircraft a place to immediately turn off the 75-foot-wide runway, and allows pilots prepping for takeoff a space that is off the runway surface, keeping it open for other craft.

Another possible future project might include paving of the grass-covered safety zones at the ends of the runway, which total 300 feet, adding some runway length for planes taking off but which would not be available for landings, he said.

There are no current plans to extend the runway length, Rouelle said, and it will continue to accommodate the same size aircraft. Those include smaller private craft and turboprops up to the size of a Beechcraft King Air, along with some of the smaller corporate jets, such as the Cessna Citation.

Any consideration by the FAA of funding to extend the runway, which proved controversial when proposed several years ago, would probably not advance without major economic development requiring that larger craft use the airport, Rouelle said.