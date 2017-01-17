Ashe argues for starting with ‘achievable’ ethics commission - VTDigger

The head of the Senate pushed back Tuesday on the Vermont secretary of state’s concerns that an ethics commission bill under consideration was too weak.

Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe said he disagreed with Secretary of State Jim Condos on the scope of the commission and what its powers should be.

Condos believes the independent commission should have a full-time director and staff with investigative powers and the ability to issue decisions. The bill being reviewed in a legislative committee, S.8, would set up a commission with a part-time director that would take in complaints and refer them to another agency, including the Vermont attorney general.

Ashe said he believed it made more sense to set up a smaller commission than what Condos proposed, see what sort of complaints come in, and decide later whether it needed additional resources and powers. Condos put the cost of his proposal at $300,000, while the current Senate proposal, similar to one the chamber passed last year, would cost closer to $100,000.

“What we have envisioned is not a full-fledged, large bureaucracy as the secretary of state has proposed, but an initial starting point so we can get some experience of what kinds of complaints are coming in and then make a decision from there whether we need to ramp up,” Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, told reporters.

“To create a huge bureaucracy, one worry is that if it’s not necessary it’s much harder to scale back,” Ashe said, adding it made more sense to “start with something achievable in the short term.”

As proposed, the bill would establish a five-member State Ethics Commission with a part-time director. A report on the number and type of complaints filed would be made to the Legislature each year.

Some of the proposals in the bill in Senate Government Operations include a prohibition on lawmakers becoming lobbyists for one year after leaving office and restrictions on work top administration officials could do after leaving state government. Also, financial disclosures would be required for candidates running for statewide office and the Legislature.

Sen. Jeanette White, D-Putney, chair of Government Operations, told her party colleagues Tuesday that she hopes to have the bill passed out of her committee by the end of next week. Last year, the bill that passed the Senate did not pass the House. White said the House did not have enough time.

White told her fellow Democrats that there were still unresolved issues, including how to word a “pay to play” provision that would prohibit contractors doing or seeking work from the state from making certain political contributions.

In addition, she said the committee was trying to figure out whether spouses should be covered in the financial disclosure requirements, whether municipal employees should also be covered by the ethical requirements, and who would appoint the members of the commission.