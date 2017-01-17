 

Vermont Chamber Statement on Governor Scott's Announcement Regarding the Agency of Commerce and the Department of Labor

Jan. 16, 2017

“The announcement to better align the services offered by the Agency of Commerce and the Department of Labor is welcome news. We currently have a low unemployment rate but we have employers that continue to have difficulty finding workers at all levels of employment. The Vermont Chamber welcomes this focus on the workforce. Aligning business needs with labor interests will strengthen the employment picture in Vermont and help lead to stronger economic growth for businesses and workers,” said Betsy Bishop, President, Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

“The strategy to develop a new department in state government focused on marketing different business sectors will likely lead to greater coordination and I look forward to learning more about this development. The Vermont Chamber will continue to urge the state to aggressively market Vermont as a tourism destination as this important economic sector contributes greatly to our rural economy and to state revenues. This new collaboration across sectors could also expand Vermont’s message to encourage people to live, work, and build a business here,” said Betsy Bishop, President, Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

