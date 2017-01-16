 

Vermont GOP statement on ‘Zuckerman’s political rally’

VT REPUBLICAN’S STATEMENT ON LT. GOVERNOR ZUCKERMAN’S POLITICAL RALLY
Vermont Leaders Should be Focused on Vermonters First — Not Washington D.C.

Montpelier, VT – Regarding Lt. Governor David Zuckerman’s participation today in a political rally concerning issues being debated in Washington D.C., Vermont Republican Chair David Sunderland issued the following statement:

“Working Vermonters are struggling to make ends meet in a state with declining affordability, continuing job losses and over six years of state spending that is far out of line with the growth of our state’s economy and Vermonters’ paychecks. As a State Representative and later a State Senator, Lt. Governor Zuckerman fully supported and promoted the legislation which directly led to these crises.

We urge Lt. Governor Zuckerman to immediately shift his focus from Washington D.C. to right here in Vermont and to join with Vermont Republicans in working to find solutions to these significant challenges within our own borders.

Vermonters expect and deserve no less from their Lieutenant Governor.”

