Regional Prevention Partnerships of Rutland joins with Mentor Connector to Celebrate 15 Years of National Mentoring Month

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

January 13, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

The Mentor – Mentee Relationship: Empowering Rutland County Youth to Make Wise Life Decisions

Rutland, VT– January is National Mentoring Month, and this year Mentor Connector and the Regional Prevention Partnerships (RPP) of Rutland are celebrating 15 years of the mentoring movement to educate the community about the positive role mentoring plays in reducing youth and young adult substance abuse, as well as to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.

Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use. In turn, mentored youth of Rutland County are:

· 46% less likely to use substances

· 2x less likely to develop negative youth behaviors

· 59% more likely to get better grades

· Develop trust and are able to communicate better with parents

The unfortunate reality is that this same research shows that 9 million young people in our country will grow up without a mentor. In Rutland County, there are over 14,000 children. Each year at least one thousand go without the benefit that comes with having someone trusted to turn to – a mentor.

These kids may be one of the: 22% of 9-12th graders that rode in a vehicle with a driver that had been drinking in the past 30 days; one of the 20% of 9-12th graders who used marijuana in the past 30 days; or one of the 49% of 18-25 year olds that took part in binge drinking in the past 30 days (data source: 2015 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 2014 Vermont Young Adult Survey).

“It is no surprise that Rutland youth are facing tremendous challenges,” said Chris Hultquist, Executive Director of The Mentor Connector, “the only question is, how are you going to help? With just one hour a week, you can change the life of a young person in your community.”

Sarah, age 13, grew up surrounded with drug addiction.

Sarah recalled “seeing my mom and dad in the hospital after an overdose I remembered thinking that I never want that to be me.” Sarah was matched with a mentor, Lori, three years ago and through hiking, swimming, and cooking they formed a close bond. “Lori helped me see that I can choose my future,” Sarah said. “I want to grow up to be a doctor someday, to help other kids affected by drugs.”

“It’s inspiring to hear about the experiences mentees have had; to learn about the deep community connections and real, long-term benefits mentoring has provided youth throughout the Rutland region,” said Emily Oswald Cummings, Regional Prevention Partnerships (RPP) Coordinator for Rutland County. “Mentoring is one of the many positive ways we can come together as a community to help prevent our youth and young adults from abusing alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs, thereby helping to strengthen our community in ways that provides for a safe, healthy, and happy quality of life for all.”

Community members are encouraged to join the National Mentoring Month Movement and help prevent substance abuse in youth by participating in the public awareness campaign on social media:

– January 12, 2017: “I Am a Mentor Day,” a day for volunteer mentors to celebrate their role and reflect on the ways mentees have enhanced their world and share their stories about being a mentor on social media using #MentorIRL.

– January 16, 2017: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, a day to share in the inspirational words of MLK, Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.

– January 17, 2017: International Mentoring Day, a day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and messages to share powerful mentoring stories.

– January 19, 2017: “Thank Your Mentor Day,” a day for all who have real life mentoring experiences to thank those who helped them on their path to adulthood and beyond when we encourage anyone who has had a mentor to say thank you by sending a note, a card or sharing a story on social media using #MentorIRL.

Visit Mentor Connector www.mentorconnector.com today to learn more about this vital work that helps ensure every young person in Rutland County has someone they can turn to, someone who stands beside them and reminds them they matter.

Help to shape a healthier, happier Rutland region by joining the Regional Prevention Partnerships (RPP) of Rutland in building a sustainable substance abuse prevention network. For more information, contact Emily Oswald Cummings, Rutland RPP Coordinator, at [email protected] or 802-776-5515.

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with support from the Highland Street Foundation. Each year since its launch in 2002, National Mentoring Month has enjoyed the strong support of the President and the United States Congress. Other prominent individuals who have participated in the campaign include: Maya Angelou, former President Bill Clinton, Clint Eastwood, Quincy Jones, Cal Ripken Jr., Bill Russell and Usher.