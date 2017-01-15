Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule Jan. 13-21, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

Jan. 13, 2017

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 1/13/17 -1/21/17

Saturday, January 14

6:00 – 9:30 PM

2016 ACT Banquet of Champions

Barre Elks Club 1535 Jefferson St. Barre, VT

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Day

Tuesday, January 17

7:45-8:00 AM

Call-In: WNYV Radio

Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.

4:30 – 5:00 PM

Vermont Employee Ownership Reception

Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, January 18

7:50-8:00 AM

Call-In: WCVR Radio “Morning Show with Ray Kimball”

Listen in the Randolph area at 1320 AM, or online at www.realcountry1320.com.

9:00 – 9:30 AM

Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor

Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

7:00 – 9:00 PM

Addison County Firefighters Association Annual Dinner

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 67 New Haven Rd, Vergennes, VT

Thursday, January 19

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

9:15 – 10:00 AM

Wilkins Best Damn Chili Cookoff

663 South Barre Rd., Barre, VT

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Yankee Sportsman Classic and Hunter Education 20th Celebration

Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction VT

