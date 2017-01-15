Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule Jan. 13-21, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Jan. 13, 2017
Contact:
Ethan Latour
[email protected]
Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 1/13/17 -1/21/17
Saturday, January 14
6:00 – 9:30 PM
2016 ACT Banquet of Champions
Barre Elks Club 1535 Jefferson St. Barre, VT
Sunday, January 15
Monday, January 16
Martin Luther King Day
Tuesday, January 17
7:45-8:00 AM
Call-In: WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.
4:30 – 5:00 PM
Vermont Employee Ownership Reception
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Wednesday, January 18
7:50-8:00 AM
Call-In: WCVR Radio “Morning Show with Ray Kimball”
Listen in the Randolph area at 1320 AM, or online at www.realcountry1320.com.
9:00 – 9:30 AM
Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
7:00 – 9:00 PM
Addison County Firefighters Association Annual Dinner
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 67 New Haven Rd, Vergennes, VT
Thursday, January 19
Friday, January 20
Saturday, January 21
9:15 – 10:00 AM
Wilkins Best Damn Chili Cookoff
663 South Barre Rd., Barre, VT
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Yankee Sportsman Classic and Hunter Education 20th Celebration
Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction VT
Please note that this schedule is subject to change.
