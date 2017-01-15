 

Business Roundtable Elects New Leadership for 2017

Jan. 15, 2017, 11:24 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Business Roundtable
January 13, 2016

Contact:
Lisa Ventriss, President, Vermont Business Roundtable
802-865-0410
[email protected]

(South Burlington, Vt.) At its 30th Annual Membership Meeting held at The Capitol Plaza, the Vermont Business Roundtable elected one new director to his first three-year term: Tom Dunn, Vermont Electric Power Company. Elected to their second three-year term were the following directors: Jill Berry Bowen, Northwestern Medical Center, Geoff Glaspie, Husky Injection Molding, Bill Shouldice IV, Vermont Teddy Bear, and John Wilking, Neville Company.

Continuing members of the Roundtable board are: John Brumsted, The University of Vermont Health Network; Tom Dee, Southwestern Vermont Health Care; Walter Frame, Trapp Family Lodge; Dimitri Garder, Global-Z International; Scott Giles, VSAC; John Killacky, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts; Pierre LeBlanc, Engelberth Construction; Leslee MacKenzie, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty; Paul Millman, Chroma Technology; Judy O’Connell, Champlain Investment Partners; Paul Ode, Downs Rachlin Martin; Thomas Sullivan, The University of Vermont; and, Mike Walsh, NFP.

Officers for the new year include: Chair, Michael Seaver, People’s United Bank; Vice Chair, Mark Foley, Foley Services; Treasurer, Renee Bourget Place, KPMG; Secretary, Stephanie Mapes, Paul Frank + Collins; Immediate Past Chair, Win Smith, Sugarbush Resort; and President, Lisa Ventriss.

