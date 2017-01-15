Burlington Business Association Announces Annual Summit Event

￼News Release — Burlington Business Association

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Kelly Devine

Phone: (802) 863-1175

29 Church Street, Suite 305 Burlington, VT 05401

www.bbavt.org

(802) 863-1175

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Business Association (BBA) is hosting their annual Business Summit event on Thursday, January 26th from 7:30-11 am at the Hilton Burlington.

The BBA’s Summit will include a keynote address and local speakers who will inform and inspire the audience to consider the challenges and opportunities Burlington faces as we move forward as a 21st century city. This event will serve as a platform for discussion and action; attendees will be asked to contribute to the dialogue through break out groups, follow up dialogues, and advocacy.

The event will feature Keynote speaker, Tom Murphy, former Mayor of Pittsburgh, PA and now Senior Fellow at the Urban Land Institute (ULI) whose duties include serving as the ULI’s Gulf Coast liaison and working on rebuilding strategies in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Murphy has served on 16 advisory services panels in cities both foreign and domestic and helps shape revitalization strategies for cities such as Baton Rouge, LA., and Baltimore, MD. While Mayor of Pittsburgh, Murphy initiated a public- private partnership strategy that, despite public opposition, leveraged approximately $4.5 billion in economic development in Pittsburgh, which created new jobs and helped the city recover from a 500K population loss.

The event will include a presentation by Jeffrey Lewis of the Vermont Futures Project, providing a state level outlook on data trends that impact the Vermont and Burlington economies. The Vermont Futures Project was launched to improve Vermont’s economy through research, data, and policy development, and above all leadership to add consistency beyond Vermont’s two-year political cycles.

Invited speaker, Fran Stoddard is a communications consultant who has been involved in education, public relations, media production, and strategy for 25 years. A national award-winning producer/director of video programs, Fran served as producer and host of Vermont Public Television’s weekly “Profile” interview program for more than a decade. She was also host of the health care program “Vital Signs” and Vermont Public Radio’s call-in program, “Switchboard.” Stoddard has served as an adjunct associate professor of media studies and production at Champlain College, where she developed and ran the media communications program. She frequently serves as moderator and host for community events and has served on numerous non-profit boards.

This event is a ticketed event, with limited seating. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbavt.org.

Media partner, Channel 17 Town Meeting TV will be recording the event for rebroadcast online. Title Sponsors are Pomerleau Real Estate, Free Press Media, and Burlington Telecom Business Services. Our host sponsor is the Hilton Burlington. Event Sponsors include Redstone, Farrell Distributing, Northfield Savings Bank, Burlington Town Center, Halvorson’s Upstreet Café, TD Bank, City Market, Hilton Garden Inn, Merchants Bank, Seventh Generation, Truexcullins, Champlain College, JMM & Associates, and Dinse Knapp McAndrew. BBA is supported by our Platinum members: Comcast Business, REM Development, Casella Waste Management, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, People’s United Bank, KeyBank, UVM Medical Center, and Primmer. Media partners for this event are Channel 17 Town Meeting, and KOOL 105.1.

Please visit www.bbavt.org for more information, or call 802-863-1175. You can also email Sarah O Donnell, Member Services & Events Manager at [email protected] with questions.