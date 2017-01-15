Bennington official named deputy labor commissioner

(This story is by Derek Carson, of the Bennington Banner, in which it first appeared.)

BENNINGTON — Bennington’s economic and community development director has been chosen for a position in Gov. Phil Scott’s administration.

Michael Harrington, who has been the head of Bennington’s economic and community development office since 2012, was named deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor on Friday in a move that came as a surprise to the rest of the staff at the town offices.

Harrington said he was not yet prepared to make any public comments about the appointment.

“I am excited to add Mike to the dynamic team of Cabinet and extended Cabinet members I have appointed,” said Scott in a statement. “Mike is a strong leader in the Bennington community and will bring a unique perspective on both workforce and economic development issues to the department. Strengthening the economy and rebuilding Vermont’s workforce are core priorities for my entire administration, and his experience in this area will be valuable in our efforts to achieve those goals.”

Harrington will work under Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle, whom Scott appointed in December.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Harrington had told him Monday that he’d thrown his hat in the ring for the position and had been offered an interview. “It came as quite the surprise,” said Hurd. “I’m really happy for Michael. He’s a perfect fit for a high-level position like that. He’s a hell of a team player.”

“For him, it’s a great opportunity,” said Hurd. “For us, well, we’ll move on and continue to do what we do.”

Hurd said the search for a replacement will begin early this week, and that he’d consider over the weekend whether the town will be looking to hire an interim director.

Harrington was hired as economic and community development director in April 2012.