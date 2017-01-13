Vermont PBS Deepens Commitment to Young Families with the Launch of Vermont PBS Kids Channel

Press Release — Vermont PBS

Jan. 12, 2017

Contact:

New Broadcast Channel, Web Stream Give Families More Options

Colchester, Vt. – Jan. 12, 2017 – Vermont PBS announced today the launch of a brand new channel and web stream just for families, Vermont PBS Kids. Starting on Monday, January 16, Vermont PBS Kids will give families of young children more flexibility to watch when it is convenient for them, and on the platform of their choice.

Vermont PBS has a 50-year history in education with a focus on young children. By bringing the community this free 24/7 broadcast and live stream, Vermont’s statewide public television service aims to ensure that PBS Kids educational media is available to all families when they want it and via a platform that works for them. Providing access to high quality educational content for kids is a critical element of the station’s public service mission and helps kids prepare for school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently released new guidelines to help families balance media and everyday life, placing greater emphasis on the quality of the media kids interact with, rather than the quantity, and pointing to PBS Kids as the leading resource for educational programming. Non-commercial Vermont PBS Kids programming helps children build critical skills that enable them to find success in school and life.

At launch, the new service will be available via traditional TV and cable outlets, and online at vermontpbs.org/kids. Expansion to over-the-top devices such as Roku and Apple TV, Amazon Fire and others is expected to follow quickly. The online service will also expand quickly to include activities that support the learning created by the video content.

“Vermont PBS has been providing high-quality educational programming for children for five decades,” said Holly Groschner, President and CEO of Vermont PBS. “We continue to evolve our services to ensure that we’re serving families in the most modern and practical ways possible. Vermont PBS Kids allows us to be with families on their terms, and on their schedule.”

The launch of Vermont PBS Kids is just one way that the organization is working to share educational content and experiences of discovery for children. The 22nd annual Vermont PBS

￼Kids Writers Contest also launched this month, inviting kids in kindergarten through grade 5 to submit their best original story. For more information, visit www.vermontpbs.org/writers. In addition, Vermont PBS is enhancing its Kids Club, providing more events, information, and fun activities for families of young children. To learn more, visit www.vermontpbs.org/kids.

As of January 16, Vermont PBS Kids will occupy the “.4” channel position previously held by Vermont PBS World. Much of our World programming will air on Vermont PBS Plus, which occupies our “.2” channel position.

Vermont PBS is Vermont’s statewide public media provider and visual storyteller, with a commitment to cultural enrichment and civic engagement. More information is available at vermontpbs.org.