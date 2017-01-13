Southwestern Vermont Health Care Celebrates Second Anniversary of Pulmonary Rehabilitation with Expanded Availability

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Jan. 12, 2017
Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]
American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Support Club Forms
BENNINGTON, VT—January 12, 2017—Those interested in improving their lung function will find it easier to join the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Pulmonary Rehabilitation program. For the program’s 2-year history, patients started and ended their 8-week class together. Starting this month, patients will be able to begin at any time there is an opening, rather than wait for the next session to begin.
“The information and instruction provided in Pulmonary Rehab is truly life changing,” said Caitlyn Boyd, DPT, Pulmonary Rehabilitation program coordinator. “Our goal is to reach more patients in a timely manner and improve patients’ likelihood to start the class and finish it.”
Pulmonary Rehabilitation is covered by most major insurances and is available to patients with a referral from their primary care physician or a pulmonologist. Patients can choose to attend at either 9 – 11 a.m. or 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The sessions include individually tailored exercise and education led by respiratory and physical therapists. SVMC Pulmonology’s Michael Algus, MD, is the medical director. Enrollment is open now.
In addition, patients attending Pulmonary Rehab and others who struggle with breathing are invited to join a new chapter of the American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Support Club. The group welcomes at no charge those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other chronic lung disease. Family members, friends, and caregivers are welcome to attend as well.
Certified Better Breathers Facilitators Caitlyn Boyd, DPT, and John Gottung, RRT, will lead the support group. Participants will connect with others experiencing similar challenges, learn how to manage their condition and improve their quality of life, become more active, share experiences, and receive information about community resources. The Better Breathers Club of Bennington will meet from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month starting on Thursday, January 26, 2017. It will be held at the Toolan Building’s Innovative Learning Center, located across from the main entrance of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Those interested in attending either Pulmonary Rehabilitation or Better Breathers can contact Caitlyn Boyd, DPT, at 802-447-5140 or [email protected].
