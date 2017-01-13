MLK Day of Service Event Taking Place In Montpelier 

News Release — Vermont Youth Development Corps

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Sawyer Cresap

Team Leader

Vermont Youth Development Corps

802-461-9166

[email protected]

Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service Event Taking Place In Montpelier

Event Date: Monday January 16th, 2017

Vermont Youth Development Corps AmeriCorps and Vermont Youth Tomorrow AmeriCorps VISTA programs are hosting a community event to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his commemorative Day of Service, January 16th 2017.

This event will consist of a community lunch from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM and a community discussion following promptly after, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at the Unitarian Church on Main St. in Montpelier. Reverend Joan Javier-Duval of the Unitarian Church will speak and several speeches given by Dr. King will be shown. From small group discussion surrounding these words, community members of all ages and walks of life will have the opportunity to discuss the role service plays in a life and in a community.

We invite all community members to come and share free food, arts and crafts, and meaningful collaborative discussions on how we can all make a difference in the community. Throughout the day, AmeriCorps members will also host a food drive from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM at Hunger Mountain Co-Op. As shoppers stop by to purchase groceries, they will also have the opportunity to purchase specific items recommended by the Montpelier Food Pantry to donate. AmeriCorps members will be tabling outside and in the vestibule.

“I’m excited for the community to get together to honor Dr. King here in Montpelier’s Unitarian Church for the second year in a row,” says Vermont Youth Development Corpsmember, Kayla Gottwalt. Kayla serves at the Basement Teen Center here in Montpelier.

We look forward to this annual event and to sharing in the ideas, compassion, and community Montpelier has to offer surrounding service and the legacy of Dr. King.

For more information, please see our online event invitation here: http://bit.ly/vytvydcMLK

About Event Hosts: Vermont Youth Development Corps AmeriCorps State program (VYDC) is a statewide national service program whose members serve at innovative, youth-focused organizations that address critical community issues. VYDC builds community support for prevention and intervention programs that help youth thrive and ultimately become healthy, engaged citizens. Through their efforts, members help communities embrace and value targeted, results-driven investment in youth initiatives.

Vermont Youth Tomorrow AmeriCorps VISTA program is an anti-poverty, national service program which supports members serving at community-based organizations, schools, and municipalities throughout Vermont.

VYDC and VYT are programs of the Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys & Girls Club.