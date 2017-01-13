Middlebury Conference Will Explore Media & Minorities in the West

News Release — Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs

January 10, 2017

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The media plays a powerful role in shaping and reflecting societal attitudes and opinions toward minority groups. Coverage of minorities in recent high-profile events has invigorated public scrutiny of how minority groups are framed in the news. Scholars, journalists, and students will examine the topic at Middlebury College’s conference, “Media & Minorities in the West: Revealing Trends & Biases” on Thursday and Friday, January 19–20. Hosted by the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs (RCGA), this conference is organized by Hasher Nisar ’16.5, along with RCGA program and outreach fellow, Aviva Shwayder ’16.

“It is undeniable that the news influences public opinion and policy; therefore, it is imperative to understand how media coverage affects perception of minorities in relation to events such as the American presidential campaign, Black Lives Matter protests, November Paris attacks, Syrian refugee crisis, Brexit vote, etc.,” said Shwayder.

Nisar explained that “this conference offers an opportunity to analyze how the media influences our perceptions of minority groups through framing, and to raise awareness of biases in news coverage.”

Four sessions will investigate media coverage of minorities at an international, national, and local level.

Rodney Benson, professor of media, culture, and communication at New York University, and Erik Bleich, professor of political science at Middlebury College, will kick off the first session, “A Transatlantic Perspective: Media Portrayals of Minorities,” discussing how immigrants and religious minorities are portrayed in the media across the US and Europe.

At the second panel, “A North American Perspective: Racial Politics in the Media,” Erin Tolley, assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, and Bertram Johnson, professor of political science at Middlebury College, will explore how racial politics are depicted in the media in the US and Canada.

Three journalists from local Vermont media — Gaen Murphree from Addison Independent, Adam Federman from VTDigger, and Jess Aloe from Burlington Free Press — will discuss how Vermont news coverage portrays minorities, such as refugees and migrant workers, and influences policymaking.

In the final panel, “A Campus Perspective: Objectivity, Op-Eds, & Freedom of the Press,” three Middlebury student journalists —Claire Abbadi ’16, previous editor-in-chief of The Campus; Brandi Fullwood ’17, editor of Middbeat; and Ellie Reinhardt ’17, current editor-in-chief of The Campus —will tackle the issues related to on-campus media coverage of race and racism and the challenges of enabling all voices to be heard.

All events will take place at the Robert A. Jones House ’59 House Conference Room at 148 Hillcrest Road, Middlebury, VT, 05753. Additional parking is located at the Mahaney Center for the Arts, as well as on College Street and Old Chapel Road.

Please see full schedule below:

Thursday, January 19, 2017

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. | Opening Remarks

*lunch provided

Session 1 – A Transatlantic Perspective: Media Portrayals of Minorities

12:30 – 2:10 p.m.

• Media Portrayals of Muslims in the US and the UK: How Bad Are They, Really? Erik Bleich, Professor of Political Science, Middlebury College

• Shaping Immigration News: Comparisons to the US, France, and Norway Rodney Benson, Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication, New York University

Session 2 – A North American Perspective: Racial Politics in the Media

2:20 – 3:30 p.m.

• Strong Views, Virality, and the U.S. Media Environment Bertram Johnson, Professor of Political Science, Middlebury College

• Framed: Media Coverage of Racial Minorities in Canadian Politics Erin Tolley, Professor of Political Science, University of Toronto

Evening Programming:

7:30–8:30 p.m. | Dana Auditorium

• Muslim Girls Making Change (MGMC) Slam Poetry

• Sponsored by Muslim Student Association at Middlebury College

Friday, January 20, 2017

Session 3 – A Local Perspective: Vermont Journalists

11:00 – 12:15 p.m.

• Adam Federman, Journalist at VT Digger

• Jessica Aloe, Journalist at the Burlington Free Press

• Gaen Murphree, Journalist at the Addison Independent

• Moderator: Angelo Lynn, Editor and Publisher at the Addison Independent

12:15 – 1:00 p.m. | Lunch provided

Session 4 – A Campus Perspective: Objectivity, Op-Eds, & Freedom of the Press

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

• Claire Abbadi, former Editor-in-Chief of The Campus

• Ellie Reinhardt, current Editor-in-Chief of The Campus

• Brandi Fullwood, Editor at Middbeat

• Moderator: Bertram Johnson, Professor of Political Science, Middlebury College

2:15 – 2:30 p.m. | Closing Remarks