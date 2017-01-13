Johnstone to Step Down as Executive Director of Vermont Energy Investment Corp.

News Release — VEIC

Jan. 12, 2017

Contact:

Jeff Buell

[email protected]

Jan. 12, 2016 – Burlington, VT – The Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) announced today that Scott Johnstone has resigned his position as the executive director, effective early this summer when a new Executive Director has been selected.

“I’m proud of the pioneering work we do at VEIC to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating jobs, improving our economy and assuring there is justice in our energy system. Addressing climate change in this manner is the biggest challenge of our time,” said Johnstone. “After nearly a decade in this role, I feel it is time for new leadership of the great team of people working together as VEIC.”

Johnstone has been the executive director since 2008.

“Scott has been a strong leader of VEIC,” said Chip Stone, President of the VEIC Board of Directors. “During his time, we greatly expanded our business, substantially increased our impact, and he helped improve the quality of our workplace.”

Highlights from Johnstone’s tenure at VEIC, which come from a range of projects, services and markets, include:

A portfolio of work that currently results in reducing 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions (carbon ton equivalent) per year.

Launching Efficiency Smart in Ohio in partnership with American Municipal Power; and launching the District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility under a contract with the District Department of Energy and Environment – further proving the concept and value of the energy efficiency model, and creating clean energy jobs in Vermont, Ohio, and Washington D.C.

Expanding the breadth of efficiency and renewable programs and advocacy in Vermont and across the United States through the creation of a pioneering transportation efficiency division, and acquisition of the Biomass Energy Resource Center.

VEIC continued its long history of innovation creating new companies and offerings including:

Commons Energy, which fixes small buildings that serve the public good and guarantees the energy savings will pay for the improvements

Sun Shares, which will bring a new definition of “community” to community solar by allowing groups of employees to band together in a way that allows renters and low income residents to join the solar revolution

Pathways, which allows employers to help their employees lower their energy bills and save greenhouse gas emission on a web platform. Companies can then meet their climate and or sustainability goals through this platform.

The VEIC Board of Directors is engaging in a national search to for its next Executive Director. In the interim, the Board asked Johnstone to remain in his position until early summer.