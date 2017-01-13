Green Mountain Club to Reopen Bryant Camp in Bolton Valley

News Release — Green Mountain Club

January 11, 2017

Contact:

Mike DeBonis, GMC Executive Director

(802) 373-5676

WATERBURY CENTER, VT, January 11 – The Green Mountain Club will officially open historic Bryant Camp in Bolton Valley on Friday, January 13.

Bryant Camp, built by Bolton Valley skiing advocate Edward S. Bryant around 1930, and restored by the Green Mountain Club in 2016, will once again offer hikers and skiers rustic backwoods lodging within Bolton Valley Resort’s network of Nordic ski and snowshoe trails. Rates for exclusive use of the cabin are $95 per night Friday through Sunday and $75 per night Monday through Thursday. In addition, guests are asked to purchase a Bolton Nordic Ski Pass for the duration of their stay.

Bryant Camp was originally built for skiers to spend the night after exploring the area’s alpine trails. The cabin was much loved by generations of backcountry skiers and hikers, but fell into disrepair and needed major renovations. It wasn’t until Friends of Bolton Nordic & Backcountry and Vermont Land Trust conserved 1,161 acres in the valley, where the cabin sits, that the vision of restoring the cabin became a reality.

Today the camp and surrounding land are owned by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) and managed as part of Mount Mansfield State Forest. The Green Mountain Club, through a cooperative agreement with FPR, will maintain and manage the cabin.

“Restoring historic Bryant Camp is an important part of the backcountry recreation infrastructure in Bolton Valley,” said Green Mountain Club President John Page. “Winter and summer adventurers now have access to a rental cabin to support their backcountry activities.”

Starting at Bolton’s Nordic and Sports Center, renters can hike or ski in to the camp on the Bryant Trail (part of the Catamount Trail). Accommodations include an unfurnished sleeping loft for up to eight guests, wood stove and firewood, and composting privy.

This summer, the Green Mountain Club will restore Bolton Lodge, another historic cabin in Bolton Valley. Bolton Lodge will serve as an overnight rental cabin for skiers on Bolton’s trails and hikers on the Long Trail.

To learn more about the cabin and to make reservations visit the Green Mountain Club website, www.greenmountainclub.org.

Established in 1910 to build the Long Trail, the Green Mountain Club is a private, nonprofit organization with over 9,000 members. The GMC is dedicated to maintaining, managing, and protecting Vermont's historic Long Trail System, Vermont Appalachian Trail and Northeast Kingdom Trails, and advocating for hiking opportunities in Vermont.