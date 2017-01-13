Claus for Paws Collects Nearly $15,000 in Donated Items for Area Animal Shelters

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼News Release — Claus for Paws

Jan. 12, 2017

Contact:

Starr Jewell, President

802.999.4224

Email: [email protected]

Claus for Paws is Very Grateful FUR Another Successful Season!

The nonprofit organization collects nearly $15,000 in donated items to aid in the work of area animal shelters

South Burlington, VT – With Christmas 2016 now behind us, Claus for Paws (CFP) is excited to report that it enjoyed another extremely successful holiday season. The nonprofit organization, now in its second year, placed their donation crates at 13 local businesses and collected nearly 2,500 pet-related items to aid in the work of area rescue shelters.

“We were so amazed by our community’s support,” says Starr Jewell, Claus for Paws President. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, donation sites, and all the animal lovers out there, we collected thousands of items and were able to add a third shelter to the list of this year’s recipients.” Save Our Strays in Huntington, Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society in Orleans, and Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans received the impressive lot

of donations this year. Items included cleaning supplies, bedding, bags and cases of food, collars, leashes, and toys and valued at nearly $15,000.

“We couldn’t do everything we do to help shelter animals in need if it weren’t for the amazing support of our sponsors and the businesses that house our donation crates,” said Jewell. “We were very fortunate to have Northstar Leasing Company and 95 Triple X/WVMT behind us this year. They did an incredible job getting the word out and encouraging people to donate. And thanks to supportive local businesses, including Berlin City, Burton Snowboards, Dealer.com, Doggie Styles, Guys Farm & Yard, Healthy Living Market & Cafe, Passion For Pets, Pet Advantage, Pet Food Warehouse, Small Dog Electronics, Tractor Supply, and Vermont Dog Club, we were able to place 13 donation crates this year.”

Claus for Paws is already looking ahead to holiday season 2017 and hopes to increase the number of donation sites and benefiting shelters. Those interested in sponsoring, donating, or housing a crate are encouraged to reach out to the organization’s website: ClausForPaws.org. That is also where any Vermont shelter in need can apply to become a beneficiary.