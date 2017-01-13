Champlain Community Services to Host VBSR Networking Get-Together

News Release — VBSR

January 12, 2017

Media Contact:

Russ Elek

(802) 862-8347

[email protected]

– CCS Kicks Off 50-Year Celebration with Business Networking Event –

Burlington, VT – Champlain Community Services (CCS) is turning 50 in 2017 and is kicking off their celebratory year by hosting a Networking Get-Together for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR). Members and friends of VBSR are invited to attend the event which will be held at the Colchester-based CCS headquarters on January 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

“Having just come off of a celebratory year ourselves, we know how important it is to shine a light on the fact that CCS has been doing socially responsible work with Vermont organizations for 50 years now,” said Jane Campbell, VBSR executive director. “We are thrilled to have CCS hosting this event for us and know that the evening will not only feature networking and education, but that our members and guests will leave inspired as well.”

Campbell noted that the work of CCS “helps to create a just economy that works for all,” a goal that resonates with VBSR’s 750+ members. “VBSR is a business association made up of entrepreneurs who care about people, planet, and profit. When we look at the economic models of our state, we need to make sure that while businesses are making a profit, we’re also protecting our environmental resources and treating people with dignity and respect. Champlain Community Services is helping business owners make sure they positively affect the lives of others while helping their bottom line.”

VBSR’s January Networking Get-Together hosted by Champlain Community Services is part of a statewide series dedicated to helping connect like-minded business leaders and share knowledge, tips, and techniques around the triple-bottom-line approach to business. The event is open to the public; free for VBSR members and state officials; $10 for nonmembers. The event will feature a cash bar with hors d’oeuvres provided by CCS. Pre-registration is requested at www.vbsr.org.

The event is sponsored by Forward Philanthropy, Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Living Well Group, Moulton Law Group, Milk Money LLC, Mosaic Learning Center, Red Wagon Plants, and Vermont Trophy & Engraving.