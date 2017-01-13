CCV Partnership Brings Job Hunt Helpers to Public Libraries

News Release — CCV
January 12, 2017
Contact:
Katie Powers
802-262-6162
[email protected]
MONTPELIER, Vt. – This spring, Community College of Vermont (CCV) will continue its partnership with the Vermont Department of Libraries to support six Job Hunt Helpers, CCV work study students who are available to help library patrons search for and apply to jobs and career opportunities. Beginning this month, students will once again be available at the Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Winooski Memorial Library, Aldrich Public Library in Barre, the Rutland Free Library, and Brattleboro’s Brooks Memorial Library.
The Job Hunt Helpers program launched in February 2016 with funding from the Vermont Department of Libraries as well as the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation. In spring 2017 the Job Hunt Helpers program will be funded exclusively by the Department of Libraries, which received a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to promote information literacy in Vermont communities.
Robb Barclay, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, is looking for a job in the greater Burlington area. He says CCV’s Job Hunt Helper at the Winooski Memorial Library helped him advance his job search. “I’m looking to meet employers one on one, so they can put a face to my name,” says Barclay. “It was encouraging to talk to someone who understands that it can be a very difficult, impersonal process.” He worked with a Job Hunt Helper to improve his resume and establish contacts at several local engineering companies. “I grew up in Vermont and I’d like to stay,” says the Essex Junction native, who hopes to secure a position in the coming weeks.
CCV Visual Arts major Andrea Otto said serving as a Job Hunt Helper in St. Johnsbury taught her about her community. She said many of the patrons she assisted were anxious about using computers, and she was able to help them create resumes and search for and apply to jobs online. Additionally, she said she gained an appreciation for the resources offered by the library itself. “I think a lot of people in this area still don’t have internet access in their homes,” she said. “People use the library to use email. It would be great to let them know more about the [career] resources that are available.”
The spring semester, which begins on January 23, will mark the third continuous semester of the Job Hunt Helper program. Students logged roughly 150 help sessions with library patrons between March and December of last year, assisting with job searches, resume preparation, career exploration and research, computer use, and education and training searches.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.