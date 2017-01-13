BCA Winter Exhibitions Opening

News Release — Burlington City Arts

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Heather Ferrell, Curator and Director of Exhibitions

P 802.865.5392

E [email protected]

Shane Lavalette, Wylie Sofia Garcia, Athena Petra Tasiopoulos, and Molly Bosley Featured in Three New Exhibitions at BCA

Burlington, VT: (January 19, 2017) Burlington City Arts announces three new exhibitions at The BCA Center on Church Street: Shane Lavalette: One Sun, One Shadow, Wylie Sofia Garcia: With My Voice, I Am Calling You Home, and The Past Present: Work by Molly Bosley and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos.

All three exhibitions will open at the The BCA Center at 135 Church Street in Burlington, VT on Friday, January 20 from 5-8 p.m.

Shane Lavalette returns to his hometown of Burlington to present his sweeping photographic series of the American South, One Sun, One Shadow. Informed by the rich history of Southern music—bluegrass, old time, gospel, and the blues—Lavalette’s photographs explore the relationship between the region’s traditional music and its contemporary landscape. Originally commissioned by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, One Sun, One Shadow is presented for the first time in in the New England region.

With My Voice, I Am Calling You Home presents a new body of work by Vermont-based artist Wylie Sofia Garcia whose richly patterned paintings and lenticular prints embody themes of domesticity, meditation, and personal place making. Garcia’s allover compositions and veiled imagery draw upon ideas of feminine domesticity and traditional handicraft. Embroidery stitches, elegant lace, and lush fabrics are reinterpreted in two-dimensional form as layered hash marks and decorative, overlapping patterns that work in counterpoint between surface and depth, revelation and concealment.

Heather Ferrell, BCA Curator and Director of Exhibitions states:

“It has been captivating to witness the progression of Wylie’s artist practice through this new series of paintings. The rhythmic patterns of line and emergent color within Wylie’s recent paintings are an inspired evolution from her earlier fabric works. Wylie’s paintings are not only beautiful manifestations of the ritual of art making, they are meditative reflections on daily experience and one’s personal journey.”

BCA Center’s Vermont Metro Gallery presents The Past Present, featuring two artists who use metaphorical objects to explore humanity and unpack our relationship to the past. Athena Petra Tasiopoulos reinvents forgotten antique portraits allowing haunting new identities to emerge, transcending time and connecting us to a forgotten medium. Molly Bosley’s delicate narrative-driven papercuts explore common discarded artifacts and the deterioration of American material culture. Both artists skillfully connect us to the past and comment on our present by using familiar yet meaningful objects in which we have shared history.

The Vermont Metro Gallery, at the BCA Center, presents and sells artwork by Vermont artists working in a wide variety of contemporary media.

All three exhibitions are on view through Saturday, April 8, 2016.

BCA’s exhibitions are core offerings of Burlington City Arts, celebrating over 30 years of supporting the arts, and dedicated to the promotion of excellence, experimentation, and education in all forms of contemporary art. For more information about gallery exhibitions, related public programs, classes and workshops, please contact 802.865.7166 or visit BurlingtonCityArts.org.

