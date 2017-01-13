The 25th Annual Yankee Sportsmanâ€™s Classic Show Celebrate Vermontâ€™s Hunting and Fishing Heritage, Jan 20-22

News Release â€” Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show
January 11, 2017
Media Contact:
Frank Stanley, 802-238-0364
The 25th Annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show presented by the H-Team will be held January 20th thru the 22nd at the Robert E. Miller Expo Center in Essex Junction, Vermont. The three day event, brings together 15,000 sportsmen, women and their families from all over to celebrate Vermontâ€™s hunting and fishing heritage.
With nearly 200 exhibitors, there is something for everyone. During this long weekend, you can chose from over fifty free seminars, check out the latest gear, boats, trucks, tractors, ATVs, and RVâ€™s, take advantage of show specials, talk with wildlife and fisheries experts, and book the hunting or fishing adventure of a lifetime. The kids can see the Whitetails of North America Collection, take part in the Rainforest Reptile Show, watch live dog demonstrations, try their luck at the catch, and release trout pond, take part in the kids archery shoot, BB gun shoot and competition and even climb the rock wall.
With over fifty free seminars, everyone gets answers to their questions. Whitetail hunting will be presented by acclaimed hunters such as the Benoit Brothers, Hal Blood, Joe DiNitto and Jim Massett. Fishing Guruâ€™s Nate Smead, Bob Howe and Matt Houser will be on hand to share their experiences, tips and tactics to help you become more successful on the water.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be presenting on the Vermont deer outlook, and putting on two wild game processing demonstrations. Bid Farewell to the Benoit Brothers who will be putting on their final seminars and will be recognition from Governor Phil Scott and other special guests.
With one in five Vermonters taking to the fields and streams and spending $300 million annually, hunting and fishing is very important to Vermontâ€™s culture and rural economy. Come join the celebration. Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for children 3-12 and children under three are free. Show hours: Friday noon â€“ 7pm, Saturday 9am â€“ 7pm and Sunday 9am â€“ 4pm. Admission price is good for all three days. Free Parking. A portion of the show proceeds benefit Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. For more information about the show, seminars and speakers visit yankeeclassic.netÂ or call 802-238-7501.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.