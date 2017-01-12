Winooski NRCD Lake Champlain Basin Wide Road Salt Reduction Initiative

News Release — Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

January 10, 2017

Contact:

Corrina Parnapy

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

(802) 778-3178

[email protected]

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) is pleased to announce our Road Salt Reduction Initiative; through science, understanding the impacts and through partnerships providing cost effective solutions to reduce road salt application rates within Vermont and beyond.

Living in the Lake Champlain watershed, we depend on clear roads during winter to maintain our way of life. Organizations, agencies and municipalities throughout VT and NY understand that there is an impact to the environment from road salt application practices. We must find the balance that protects the environment and still allows for safe roads. District Manager Corrina Parnapy says: “The reduction in application of road salt can be achieved without impacting the level of service provided, if Best Management Practices are followed and we work together; through partnerships and understanding the science, we will achieve the lasting protection of our natural resources.”

The WNRCD has been awarded two grants; one for research on BMP’s to develop case-studies to document reduction strategies under the LaRosa Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Analytical Services Partnerships Organizational Support Program and another under the Lake Champlain Basin Program Education and Outreach Initiative to create educational material and hold a workshop for applicators. The District is working with state agencies, watershed groups, national organizations, public and private sector businesses and students to reduce the salting to our waterways. For more information on the initiative please visit: www.winooskinrcd.org

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont. It encompasses all of Chittenden and Washington County as well as parts of Orange County (Orange, Williamstown and Washington). The district relies on grants, memberships and individual donations to complete conservation work. The WNRCD focuses its resources on completing conservation projects within the areas of agricultural assistance, forestland enhancement, urban conservation and watershed stewardship.