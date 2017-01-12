News Release — Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

January 9, 2017

Media Contact:

Kim Greenwood, 802-828-1254

State Agencies Team Up For Brewery Day: A Day of Dialogue for Vermont Brewers of All Sizes

Montpelier, Vt.—State agencies are teaming up to ensure that Vermont brewers continue to brew up delicious beer and strong business this year instead of unwanted environmental violations.

Existing and prospective brewers of all sizes are encouraged to attend a one-day event on February 23, 2017 in Randolph to learn about how to prevent common environmental violations. “Brewery Day” is an industry-specific crash course that will cover the ins-and-outs of pertinent state regulations, and provide an opportunity for dialogue and learning with other brewers and state experts about common challenges.

This past year, state agencies identified trends in environmental violation types in the brewing industry, and came together to discuss methods to proactively assist brewers with acquiring key knowledge and tools that will prevent future violations. The State agencies partnering to design and host the 2017 event include: Department of Environmental Conservation, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Liquor Control, Department of Health, Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Natural Resources Board, and the Vermont Small Business Development Center.

The event will be held on Thursday, February 23rd from 9:00am to 2:30pm at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Attendees will review case studies and participate in question and answer sessions designed to address common and preventable compliance issues. Brewers will learn about available resources and tools for starting up or growing a brewery in Vermont and network with other brewers and state regulatory staff.

Space is limited and there is a $30 fee to attend. To register and learn more, go to: http://dec.vermont.gov/environmental-assistance/compliance/brewery.