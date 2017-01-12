Norwich Offers Graduate Level Certificates in Public Administration and Information Security & Assurance

News Release — Norwich University

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

[email protected]

802-485-2886 or 595-3613(m)

Follow us on Twitter @NorwichNews

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University now offers graduate-level certificates in subjects including public administration and information security & assurance.

The College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) has added graduate certificate programs to its portfolio of online offerings. This expansion of its online portfolio includes eight public administration certificates and four information security & assurance, with classes available in March 2017.

Considered one of the fastest growing postsecondary credentials, certificates are designed to help professionals and lifelong learnings looking to enhance their skills, or develop specialized knowledge in a specific area. Through the completion of one of Norwich’s online graduate certificate programs, students will receive 12 graduate-level credits. This opens the pathway to enter Norwich’s online Master of Public Administration or Master of Science in Information Security & Assurance program, helping students earn a master’s degree in as little as one year.

“The certificate programs expand our online portfolio to meet the growing need for professional development in key industries as well as provide more continuing education opportunities for our alumni. The certificates help adult learners enhance their knowledge and skills to meet their next career goal,” Vice President and Dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies William Clements said.

Within Public Administration, students have the opportunity to complete a certificate in the following areas:

· International Development and Influence

· Public Administration Leadership and Crisis Management

· Fiscal Management

· Rural Municipal Governance

· Urban Municipal Governance

· Effective Nonprofit Management

· Nonprofit Human Resource Management

· Nonprofit Healthcare Management

· Nonprofit Resource Development

Within Information Security & Assurance, students have the opportunity to complete a certificate in the following areas:

· Computer Forensics Investigation/Incident Response Team Management

· Vulnerability Management

· Critical Infrastructure Protection & Cyber Crime

· Cyber Law & International Perspectives on Cyberspace

With the addition of these 13 certificate programs, Norwich has expanded its online offerings to include 12 master’s degree programs, 6 bachelor’s degree completion programs and 14 graduate certificates, along with additional continuing education opportunities. Similar to the master’s programs, enrollment for the certificate programs will be offered four times throughout the year (March, June, September and December).

For more information about Norwich’s online graduate certificate programs, please visit https://online.norwich.edu/continuing-education.