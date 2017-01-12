JSC Faculty Lecture Series Starts Jan. 24 with Talk on Lake Champlain Watershed

News Release — Johnson State College
Jan. 10, 2017
Contact:
Amy Welch, Johnson State College, 802-635-1331, [email protected]
JOHNSON, VT — Johnson State College assistant professor of fine arts Michael Zebrowski will discuss his architectural/sculptural explorations of the Lake Champlain Watershed 4-5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Stearns Performance Space on campus.
The talk, free and open to the public, is the first this semester in the Faculty Lecture Series. The talks, all of which will be 4-5 p.m. at the Stearns Performance Space, are supported by JSC’s president’s office and the American Federation of Teachers.
Zebrowski’s talk, “Watershed: A Watershed Moment,” will explore water levels and quality, damming, rainwater collection and water’s influence on settlement patterns and prosperity.
Other lectures in the series include:
· “Developing a Critical Consciousness of Race in Place-Based Environmental Education: Franco’s Story” Feb. 9 — Assistant education professor Hannah Miller will discuss recommendations for faculty at predominantly white colleges and universities on developing race consciousness to better serve all students.
· “Bastard Republics: A Journey Through the Frozen Conflict Zones of the Former Soviet Union” March 9 — Associate professor of writing and literature Tyrone Shaw will present a slideshow on the cultural and political landscape of three post-Soviet nations that arose after the Soviet Union disintegrated.
· “Culture, Power & Difference in the Middle Grades” April 13 — Associate education professor Kathleen Brinegar will discuss her research on cultural responsiveness in middle-level education.
For more information, go to http://www.jsc.edu/news-events/events/faculty-lecture-series.
