Humane Society Hosts Purrrses for Paws at the Burlington Airport

News Release — Humane Society of Chittenden County
Jan. 10, 2017
Contact:
Nancy Cathcart, President & CEO
802.862.0135 x. 12
[email protected]
South Burlington, VT – The Humane Society of Chittenden County found homes for 940 cats, dogs and small mammals in 2016! It takes, time, money, volunteers, and many resources to treat, feed, care for, house, and find homes for so many animals looking for new homes.
One creative way HSCC raises money for its mission is through their third annual Purrses for Paws event. Donate your purses to help give homeless pets a new home. Donations of new and like new purses, clutches, and handbags are being accepted at the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Spruce Mortgage. These purses will be auctioned and sold at the Purrrses for Paws event on February 9, 2017.
The evening will consist of hors d’oeuvres and cocktails from Bevo catering, and an exciting live and silent auction offering new and like new purses, in addition to many on sale. Furthermore, After Midnight Jewelers has donated a white gold vintage style diamond and sapphire ring, valued at over $6,000 for a raffle. The presenting sponsor of Purrrses for Paws is Jess Boutique – a clothing boutique for women in Burlington, Vermont – with substantial additional support from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Burlington Emergency, & Veterinary Specialists, KeyBank, People’s United Bank, and Burlington International Airport.
It is an evening that you won’t want to miss! Find out more information on HSCC’s website and Facebook page: https://www.chittendenhumane.org/ & https://www.facebook.com/events/1768866066695672/.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
