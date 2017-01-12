Humane Society Hosts Purrrses for Paws at the Burlington Airport

News Release — Humane Society of Chittenden County

Jan. 10, 2017

Contact:

Nancy Cathcart, President & CEO

802.862.0135 x. 12

[email protected]

South Burlington, VT – The Humane Society of Chittenden County found homes for 940 cats, dogs and small mammals in 2016! It takes, time, money, volunteers, and many resources to treat, feed, care for, house, and find homes for so many animals looking for new homes.

One creative way HSCC raises money for its mission is through their third annual Purrses for Paws event. Donate your purses to help give homeless pets a new home. Donations of new and like new purses, clutches, and handbags are being accepted at the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Spruce Mortgage. These purses will be auctioned and sold at the Purrrses for Paws event on February 9, 2017.

The evening will consist of hors d’oeuvres and cocktails from Bevo catering, and an exciting live and silent auction offering new and like new purses, in addition to many on sale. Furthermore, After Midnight Jewelers has donated a white gold vintage style diamond and sapphire ring, valued at over $6,000 for a raffle. The presenting sponsor of Purrrses for Paws is Jess Boutique – a clothing boutique for women in Burlington, Vermont – with substantial additional support from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Burlington Emergency, & Veterinary Specialists, KeyBank, People’s United Bank, and Burlington International Airport.

It is an evening that you won’t want to miss! Find out more information on HSCC’s website and Facebook page: https://www.chittendenhumane.org/ & https://www.facebook.com/events/1768866066695672/.