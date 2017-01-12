Funding Available for Projects Building Resilience in Vermont’s Watersheds

News Release — High Meadows Fund
January 10, 2017
Contact:
Gaye Symington
The High Meadows Fund
[email protected]
802-388-3355 ext. 381
Burlington, VT – The High Meadows Fund, a supporting organization at the Vermont Community Foundation, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that represents a commitment of $180,000 towards promoting planning and action to build resilience within Vermont’s watersheds. “Through this Initiative, we seek to inspire communities to work together to protect people, farms, homes, roads, and water quality, not just in their own towns, but also upstream and downstream,” says High Meadows Fund President Gaye Symington.
Tropical Storm Irene brought the devastation of extreme weather to the forefront in Vermont, but many Vermonters don’t know that since 2000 the state has had at least one federally-declared disaster every year. High Meadows is encouraging solutions that build resilience at a multi-town, watershed level. In order to reduce the risk from flooding and erosive water surges, communities must understand how their land use decisions impact upstream and downstream neighbors and work collaboratively and proactively, as a watershed, to build resilience.
High Meadows expects to support four to six teams of communities working together within a watershed. The funds are intended to support multi-town watershed planning and early action. Letters of intent are due February 10th, 2017. Applicants are encouraged to attend the Leahy Center’s Environmental Summit, to be held at ECHO March 24-25, 2017.
This RFP follows High Meadows’ 2015 grants to six Vermont watersheds. “In those grants, communities made progress in building watershed identities, engaging local government and citizens, and implementing on-the-ground, resilience building projects. However, there is still work to be done. For that reason, we are dedicating funds to support community engagement, planning, and action in new watersheds,” noted Symington.
The Fund will choose projects by July 2017 and expects them to last up to 18 months. More information can be found online at http://www.highmeadowsfund.org/watershed-resilience.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
