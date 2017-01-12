ECI Employees Contribute $10,800 to Three Local Charities

News Release — Engineers Construction Inc.

Jan. 10, 2017

Contact:

Ken Pidgeon

Engineers Construction, Inc.

Tel: 802-863-6389

[email protected]

www.engineersconstruction.com

Williston, VT. January 10, 2017 – Engineers Construction (ECI) announced today that its employees contributed $10,800, divided equally among three local charities – Make-a-Wish Vermont, Camp Ta- Kum-Ta, and Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation. ECI employees have a history of making charitable contributions during the holiday season and this is the largest contribution by its employees to date.

Founded in 1965, ECI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in technically complex projects as well as providing paving, directional drilling and railroad construction services. “ECI has been in business for 52 years and we pride ourselves on our record of safety and quality work,” said Ken Pidgeon, President & CEO of ECI. “Each of our employees is the face of ECI in our community and we’re extremely proud of their generosity in giving back to these important local organizations.”

Make-A-Wish Vermont

Make-A-Wish Vermont grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 750 wishes. “We have had more kids than ever join our program this year. Nearly 50 kids from St. Albans to Brattleboro are waiting for wishes. This gift means a lot not just in that it will go a long way in granting a wish in Vermont, but that so many Vermonters came together at ECI to make it happen,” said James Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Vermont. “Thank you from all of us at Make-A-Wish Vermont.”

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta provides challenging, extraordinary experiences in a safe and loving environment for children who have or have had cancer and their families. The camp is available for Vermont and Northern New York children (including other out-of-state children who are treated in Vermont), between the ages 7-17. “This very generous donation from the employees at ECI means a lot to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and will support our amazing Camp Ta-Kum-Ta campers and families through our year-round programs,” said Hattie Johnson, Executive Director of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. “This donation will help provide a safe environment for sick and healing children to make lifelong memories. Because of generous people like the employees at ECI, we can continue to offer programs year round for 7 to 17 year olds who have or have had cancer. Donors enable us to offer life-changing programs for hundreds of deserving children and family members. Thank you again for ensuring that “Until There’s a Cure… There’s a Camp Ta-Kum- Ta”!”

Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation:

The Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation provides emergency financial needs of the men and women of the Vermont National Guard and their families. “We are very fortunate to have the community support we have here in Vermont. We wouldn’t be able to help our hurting Airmen and Soldiers without it,” said Joel Clark, Chair of the Foundation.