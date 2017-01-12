Eating Disorders Film Screened Jan. 24 at Johnson State College

News Release — Johnson State College

Jan. 10, 2017

JOHNSON, VT — “All of Me,” a documentary about eating disorders by the Vermont-based Kingdom County Productions and filmmaker Bess O’Brien, will be screened Jan. 24 at Johnson State College.

The screening, 6-8 p.m., will be in Room 207 of Bentley Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

O’Brien also directed and produced “The Hungry Heart,” an award-winning film about prescription drug abuse in Vermont.

For more information, visit http://kingdomcounty.org/.