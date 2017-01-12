Eating Disorders Film Screened Jan. 24 at Johnson State College

News Release — Johnson State College
Jan. 10, 2017
Contact:
Matt Hayes, Johnson State College, 802-635-1408, [email protected]
JOHNSON, VT — “All of Me,” a documentary about eating disorders by the Vermont-based Kingdom County Productions and filmmaker Bess O’Brien, will be screened Jan. 24 at Johnson State College.
The screening, 6-8 p.m., will be in Room 207 of Bentley Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
O’Brien also directed and produced “The Hungry Heart,” an award-winning film about prescription drug abuse in Vermont.
For more information, visit http://kingdomcounty.org/.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
