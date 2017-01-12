Dartmouth-Hitchcock Physicians Named to Board of Trustees, Board of Governors

News Release — Dartmouth-Hitchcock

January 10, 2017

LEBANON, NH — Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Board of Trustees elected a new member and appointed a new member to D-H’s Board of Governors during the Board’s meeting on December 2, 2016.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) surgeon Dr. Kari M. Rosenkranz was elected to a three-year term as a Trustee, while cardiologist Dr. Jon W. Wahrenberger was named to a four-year term on D-H’s Board of Governors.

Dr. Rosenkranz is the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Breast Program in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center. She also serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at Geisel with a primary clinical interest in breast surgery. In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Rosenkranz has a strong interest in medical education. She serves as the Associate Chair for Education in the Department of Surgery, and the Associate Program Director for the general surgery residency. She is a strong advocate for the educational mission at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Dr. Rosenkranz received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her medical degree from Albany Medical College. She completed her general surgery training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2005. She went on to fellowship training in breast surgery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and returned to Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the faculty of Geisel in 2006.

Members of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Board of Trustees volunteer their time to serve for a three-year term, and the public Trustees may be elected for a maximum of three consecutive terms – nine total years. The Trustees are a diverse group of volunteers with backgrounds in business, medicine, law, education, finance, etc. While a majority of Trustees reside in our Vermont/New Hampshire service area, D-H is enriched by having members from throughout the country.

Dr. Wahrenberger is a full-time clinical cardiologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and an assistant professor of medicine for Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. He has served on several regional affiliate Boards of the American Heart Association (AHA), was President of the Northeast Affiliate, and Co-President of the Founder’s Affiliate of the AHA. He has long overseen several educational conferences, including the annual Cardiovascular Disease Update Symposium for regional physicians each December, and a “Get Heart Smart” symposium each February.

Dr. Wahrenberger attended college at the University of Montana, majoring in microbiology, and he later did post-baccalaureate studies at Columbia University and attended medical school at Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. He completed the remainder of his medical training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, including Internal Medicine residency, a medicine fellowship and both a general and interventional cardiology fellowship. His professional interests include general/consultative cardiology and high-altitude medicine. He has long been an advocate for tools to promote physician productivity. He was a member of the informatics team over several years before and after the implementation of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Epic electronic medical record, served on the Departmental Systems Committee at D-H, and has been a long-time champion of speech recognition software at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s 18-member Board of Governors serves three primary roles. The Board serves as the Executive Committee of the professional (medical) staff and is responsible for regulatory and licensing activities, such as credentialing, which are required by external regulatory bodies. It provides input and makes recommendations to D-H’s CEO and President as to management issues and matters of concern to the members of the professional staff. And it provides input and makes recommendations to the Board of Trustees on issues relating to patient care, finances, teaching, research, community benefits, the process for the annual evaluation of the CEO/President and other matters relevant to the achievement of D-H’s mission.