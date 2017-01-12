Cancer Action Network Sends Letter to Scott Expressing Concerns on Proposed Medicaid Changes

News Release — American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Amber Herting

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Phone: 508-450-8690

E-mail: [email protected]

Governor: Low-Income Cancer Patients and Survivors Need Continued Access to Meaningful Health Insurance

Alternative Medicaid Financing Proposals Could Have Damaging Impact for Cancer Patients and Survivors Who Depend on the Program for Care.

MONTPELIER – Jan 11, 2017 – The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) sent a letter to Governor Phil Scott this week expressing concerns that proposed changes to federal financing of the Medicaid program currently being discussed in Congress could impact cancer patients and survivors in Vermont who depend on the program for their care. The letter was sent to select governors invited to attend a Medicaid meeting led by the Senate Finance Committee later this month.

A statement from Chris Hansen, president of ACS CAN, follows:

“As Governor Scott and members of Congress consider possible changes to federal financing of the Medicaid program, it is critically important that low-income cancer patients, survivors and those at risk of the disease don’t face any gap in coverage of prevention or treatment.

“ACS CAN has serious concerns about how alternative financing proposals being considered by Congress – specifically block grants and per capita caps – could impact cancer patients and survivors who depend on Medicaid for their care. These approaches could end up costing Vermont more and could jeopardize access to care for the state’s most vulnerable, low-income cancer patients and survivors.

“Fixed federal payments based on projected expenses or number of enrollees can ultimately leave states on the hook for unexpected costs, largely due to the unpredictability of health care costs. In addressing the shortfall, states often cut funding and services or increase cost sharing for enrollees – negatively impacting patients who rely on the program for care.

“Any increases in cost-sharing deter low-income patients from getting medical care. Studies show that individuals are less likely to seek health services, including life-saving preventive screenings, when they must pay for those services out-of-pocket. For a person with cancer, enrollment freezes, waiting lists and out-of-pocket cost-sharing could mean that a cancer diagnosis is delayed, resulting in a later-stage diagnosis when treatment costs are higher and survival is less likely.

“Block grants and capping Medicaid reimbursement costs per enrollee raise serious issues about Green Mountain Care’s ability to offer low-income Vermonters quality, affordable and comprehensive health care coverage, particularly for those suffering from cancer.

“ACS CAN asks that Governor Scott consider the effects that certain funding changes to Medicaid will have not only on Vermont’s finances but also on cancer patients and survivors in the state.

“We are confident that Governor Scott and his administration are committed to preserving access to quality, affordable and comprehensive health coverage for Vermont’s low-income cancer patients, survivors and those at risk of cancer.

“ACS CAN stands ready to work with Governor Scott, the Vermont legislature and members of Congress to eliminate death and suffering from cancer by ensuring cancer patients and survivors in your state have access to uninterrupted and meaningful health insurance coverage.”

