Burlington mayor appoints new library director

BURLINGTON — Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his pick for director of the Fletcher Free Library on Thursday. Mary Danko brings 14 years of library experience, most recently with the Abbott Library in Sunapee, New Hampshire.

“The Fletcher Free Library is experiencing an exciting period of capital investment, programmatic expansion, and growing public use and enjoyment,” Weinberger said in a statement. “Mary Danko is the right person to continue the reinvigoration and strategic reinvention of our beloved library.”

Weinberger said he will ask the City Council to confirm her appointment at the Jan. 23 meeting.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Burlington in such vital role,” Danko said in a statement. “I’ve always loved the city of Burlington and have been impressed by its commitment to innovation and forward-thinking approaches to serving the community.”

She has worked in Vermont as the director of libraries serving Weathersfield and Hartland.

The Fletcher Free Library had 244,673 visits — approximately 700 visits a day — and registered 2,590 new patrons in fiscal year 2016, according to city officials.