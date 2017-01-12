Burlington mayor appoints new library director

BURLINGTON — Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his pick for director of the Fletcher Free Library on Thursday. Mary Danko brings 14 years of library experience, most recently with the Abbott Library in Sunapee, New Hampshire.
“The Fletcher Free Library is experiencing an exciting period of capital investment, programmatic expansion, and growing public use and enjoyment,” Weinberger said in a statement. “Mary Danko is the right person to continue the reinvigoration and strategic reinvention of our beloved library.”
Weinberger said he will ask the City Council to confirm her appointment at the Jan. 23 meeting.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Burlington in such vital role,” Danko said in a statement. “I’ve always loved the city of Burlington and have been impressed by its commitment to innovation and forward-thinking approaches to serving the community.”
She has worked in Vermont as the director of libraries serving Weathersfield and Hartland.
The Fletcher Free Library had 244,673 visits — approximately 700 visits a day — and registered 2,590 new patrons in fiscal year 2016, according to city officials.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.