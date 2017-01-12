Bill McKibben to Speak at Peace & Justice Center Award Ceremony and Party for Rising Tide VT

News Release — Peace & Justice Center

Jan. 10, 2017

Contact:

Jen Berger

[email protected]

Rachel Siegel

863-2345 x1

[email protected]

Rising Tide VT to receive Ed Everts Social Justice Activist Award, presented by Bill McKibben

On January 19, 2017, Rising Tide VT will received the Ed Everts Social Justice Award, through the Peace & Justice Center. The award will be co-presented by Bill McKibben & Global Justice Ecology Project.

The award ceremony will take place at the ECHO Center, 1 College St. in Burlington. The doors will open at 5:30, a buffet of chili, cornbread, and fixins will start at 6pm, followed by the award ceremony and presentation by Bill McKibben and Global Justice Ecology Project, at 7pm, and then, as in all good revolutions, we will dance! 8-10pm dance party with Mal Maiz, an Afro-Cumbia band.

“There is an urgent need to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, dramatically reduce wasted energy, and significantly shift our power supplies from oil, coal, and natural gas to wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources.” Bill McKibben

Rising Tide Vermont is an all-volunteer crew of folks who “organizes and takes direct action to confront the root causes of climate change and to facilitate a just transition to resilient and equitable land-based communities.” (http://www.risingtidevermont.org/about.html)

They have worked hard, tirelessly, and fearlessly over the last few years, organizing, educating and literally throwing a wrench in the system that is digging and drilling one of the pipelines under Vermont’s green landscape. Through their work, they have brought hundreds of people together, from different parts of Vermont, to build “a movement which opposes the expansion of industrial infrastructure in the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, and exposes corporate and state-sponsored false solutions to the climate crisis”.

Please join the PJC in celebrating the work of Rising Tide VT!

5:30 Doors

6pm Buffet Dinner – chili, cornbread, and fixins

7pm Presentations by Bill McKibben and award given to Rising Tide VT

8pm Dance party with Mal Maiz

Tickets are $25-$1,000

Youth, fixed income, and other discounts available.

You are also invited to volunteer in exchange for a ticket.

Go to http://www.pjcvt.org/annual-ed-everts-activist-award-ceremony-with-rising-tide-vt-and-bill-mckibben/ for more information on ticket purchasing.