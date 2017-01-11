Veterans for Peace Chapter Supports Rutland’s Refugee Resettlement

News Release — Will Miller Green Mountain Veterans for Peace
Jan. 4, 2017
Contact:
Bud Haas
802-439-5397
The Will Miller Green Mountain Veterans for Peace, Chapter 57 of Veterans For Peace (VFP), at its last monthly meeting voted to support the City of Rutland’s invitation to host one hundred middle eastern war refugees.
The national VFP statement on Syria says: “We oppose war. We are against the targeting of, as well as the failure to protect, innocent civilians caught up in war, or any other conduct by an individual, group or nation that could be classified as a war crime. We oppose U.S. military involvement in other countries that violates international law.”
Millions of people have fled fighting in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan amid war, bombings and the spread of Islamic extremist groups. Veterans for Peace recognizes that many of the refugees are a result of the US role and involvement in those countries.
The VFP also recognizes the long history of accepting immigrants and refugees in Vermont, many who have been settled in Chittenden County since the 1980’s. From an historical standpoint, Vermonters know that we are all a nation of immigrants. From an economic standpoint, Rutland, with a declining population and slow economic recovery will only benefit from an infusion of working families from diverse backgrounds..
The Will Miller chapter of VFP, whose members have seen war up close from Korea to Iraq and who know personally the pain and destruction of war welcomes these most recent refugees to our State.
The Vermont Chapter meets monthly on Saturday mornings at the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier, and welcomes any and all veterans. Telephone 802-439-5397 for more information.
