Vermont Woodworker Association to hold Annual Meeting at Andrew Pearce Bowls

News Release — Vermont Woodworker Association

January 9, 2017

Woodstock, VT- The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association is holding their Annual Meeting at Andrew Pearce Bowls and the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock, Vermont on January 27, 2017 from 1:30pm to 5:00pm.

The meeting will start with a tour of Andrew Pearce Bowls led by Andrew, in Hartland, Vermont (Route 4). Andrew Pearce bowls combine the artistic integrity of a hand-turned bowl with the efficiency of a machine-manufactured product. Using locally sourced wood, Andrew Pearce bowls are created through a unique manufacturing process employing equipment specifically designed by Andrew. The lathe he created emphasizes efficiency and safety. It roughs out the bowl blanks, which in turn are dried, and then turned on a traditional woodturning lathe, where they are finished by hand to capture all the authenticity and design of a hand-turned bowl. The process produces very little waste, utilizing as much of the wood as possible to minimize impacts on the environment and encourage sustainability.

At 3pm members will gather for a brief business meeting at Marsh-Billings NHP Forest Center (please park at Billings Farm). There will be an Election of board members and officers (members must be current in dues to vote), as well as a presentation of 2016 Accomplishments and 2017 Year Ahead by Brent Karner, President & owner of Clearlake Furniture, and Exec Director Kathleen Wanner. The 2016 Woodworker of the Year and Friend of the Industry Awards will be handed out. At 4:00pm members will enjoy Social hour, dinner and drinks, also at the Forest Center. Enjoy networking with other members and woodworking companies from the area. We will provide a catered dinner right at the Forest center by The Worthy Kitchen.

Please let us know of dietary restrictions when registering. There is a cost to attend so please pre-register. VWMA members $25, non-members $35. Please consider joining the VWMA if you aren’t already a member, information at www.vermontwood.com. You must be current in your membership dues to vote in the election of officers at the annual meeting. Please sign up by filling out the form at www.vermontwood.com, by emailing Erin at [email protected], or calling office at 802-747-7900 by January 25th, 2017. Directions available with registration link.