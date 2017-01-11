Vermont Federal Credit Union Holiday Giving

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Kylie J. Webster

Marketing Strategist

Vermont Federal Credit Union

(802) 923-1322, (888) 252-0202 Ext. 1322

[email protected]

Burlington, VT – During the last quarter of 2016 Vermont Federal Credit Union raised over $24,000 for United Way of Northwestern Vermont, gathered holiday gifts for families in need, helped to collect over 6,000 pounds of food at annual Feed Your Neighbor event, supported financial education in local high schools and sponsored multiple community events.

Over the last quarter of 2016 Vermont Federal Credit Union has been encouraging staff pledge cards, collecting donations and raising funds through a 50/50 raffle for United Way. Now, a few months later, the Credit Union has raised more than $24,000 for United Way.

In addition to the funds raised for United Way, the Credit Union has kept busy sponsoring multiple community events including, but not limited to, Cocktails Curing Cancer to benefit Vermont Cancer Center and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the Milton Monster Mile for the Milton Family Community Center Food Shelf, the Vermont Military Ball Solider of the Year, the 4th Annual Tree Sales for All Breed Rescue, and Light the Night Walk for Leukemia and Lymphoma research. The Credit Union also was the presenting sponsor of the Annual Feed Your Neighbor Food Drive, collecting over 6,000 pounds of food for the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf and held two in-branch drives for staff and members to bring pet supplies for the Chittenden Humane Society and gifts for local families in support of Chances for Christmas.

“Vermont Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, community-based financial institution. We strive to make a difference in the lives of our members and the communities we serve by being involved in supporting many different local charities and community events. Whether it be through donations, education, community drives or volunteer hours, it’s important for us to be actively involved in the communities we serve,” explained Kimberly Brown, VP of Branch Operations at the Credit Union.

The Credit Union is looking forward to starting off 2017 with sponsorship of the In Good Taste event to be held in St. Albans on Friday, January 27th. Organizations can request charitable contributions and sponsorships from Vermont Federal by visiting www.vermontfederal.org.

Vermont Federal is a $469 million-plus financial institution, with six locations currently serving over 36,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison Counties in Vermont. Vermont Federal Credit Union is committed to providing support to the communities it serves and to make a decided difference in the lives of its members and other Vermonters. For more information about Vermont Federal Credit Union, call (888) 252-0202, visit www.vermontfederal.org, or find us on Facebook.