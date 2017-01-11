 

Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer Carol Egan Receives Daisy Nurse Leader Award

Jan. 11, 2017, 11:47 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center
January 9, 2017

Media Contact:
Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Rutland, VT-Rutland Regional is proud to announce that Carol Egan, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer, is the hospital’s first recipient of the “Daisy Nurse Leader Award” by the DAISY FOUNDATION. Others at the hospital have been recognized by the DAISY Foundation for their exceptional care, but this award was the first given to a leader.

Nominated by Nursing Leadership, this award celebrates Carol’s compassionate leadership, commitment to exemplary practice, and nursing excellence.

“Carol always creates an environment that fosters care, trust, and compassion. She promotes the culture that allows us to provide exceptional care, and is the leader that inspires you to give your best every day. Carol’s transformational leadership meets every criterion within the Daisy Award for Exceptional Leaders and it is unquestionable that as she leads us, it is with the needs of our patients as the core,” said Jill Markowski, Senior Director of Nursing

On Friday, January 6, employees and leadership of Rutland Regional gathered in a conference room at the hospital’s CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, where they surprised Carol Egan with this award. Also present were members of her family including two of her granddaughters, both of whom beamed with pride.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes who died of complications of the auto-immune disease ITP. The Barnes’ wanted to do something special to honor their son and came up with the name DAISY-an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. What continually resonated for them was the extraordinary care, kindness and compassion Patrick and the family received from his nurses during his illness.

With increasing demands on Nurse Leaders, the DAISY Foundation believes that those who create an environment of compassion and recognition for others strongly deserve to be recognized themselves. With recognition, they may be held up as models of outstanding nursing leadership. Despite working under tremendous pressure, through their leadership, these Nurse Leaders provide a haven of safety for staff, both physically and emotionally. In this environment, Nurses are inspired to do their very best by Nurse Leaders who role-model caring behaviors. These leaders provide a setting where compassion is valued, and staff, in turn; treat patients and their families with deep humanity.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Vice President & Chief Nurs..."