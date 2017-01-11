Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer Carol Egan Receives Daisy Nurse Leader Award

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

January 9, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Rutland, VT-Rutland Regional is proud to announce that Carol Egan, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer, is the hospital’s first recipient of the “Daisy Nurse Leader Award” by the DAISY FOUNDATION. Others at the hospital have been recognized by the DAISY Foundation for their exceptional care, but this award was the first given to a leader.

Nominated by Nursing Leadership, this award celebrates Carol’s compassionate leadership, commitment to exemplary practice, and nursing excellence.

“Carol always creates an environment that fosters care, trust, and compassion. She promotes the culture that allows us to provide exceptional care, and is the leader that inspires you to give your best every day. Carol’s transformational leadership meets every criterion within the Daisy Award for Exceptional Leaders and it is unquestionable that as she leads us, it is with the needs of our patients as the core,” said Jill Markowski, Senior Director of Nursing

On Friday, January 6, employees and leadership of Rutland Regional gathered in a conference room at the hospital’s CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, where they surprised Carol Egan with this award. Also present were members of her family including two of her granddaughters, both of whom beamed with pride.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes who died of complications of the auto-immune disease ITP. The Barnes’ wanted to do something special to honor their son and came up with the name DAISY-an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. What continually resonated for them was the extraordinary care, kindness and compassion Patrick and the family received from his nurses during his illness.

With increasing demands on Nurse Leaders, the DAISY Foundation believes that those who create an environment of compassion and recognition for others strongly deserve to be recognized themselves. With recognition, they may be held up as models of outstanding nursing leadership. Despite working under tremendous pressure, through their leadership, these Nurse Leaders provide a haven of safety for staff, both physically and emotionally. In this environment, Nurses are inspired to do their very best by Nurse Leaders who role-model caring behaviors. These leaders provide a setting where compassion is valued, and staff, in turn; treat patients and their families with deep humanity.