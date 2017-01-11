Rutland Regional Medical Center Offers Quitting Tobacco Workshops

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center
January 9, 2016
Media Contact:
Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]
Be Tobacco-free in 2017
Rutland, VT- When the new year approaches many folks hurriedly make those well intentioned resolutions like banning sweets from their diet or exercising more than once a week. Quitting tobacco is also a very popular and common new year’s resolution but can be difficult to do. The Tobacco Cessation Program from Rutland Regional’s Community Health Team is offering a series of on-going groups that can offer support and resources. Drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges). Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying Tobacco-free. Here is the list of on-going groups that are offered within the community.
Mondays 4:30pm-5:30pm
Foley Cancer Conference Room
Rutland Regional Medical Center
160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT
Tuesdays 11 am- Noon
Rutland Heart Center
12 Commons Street, Rutland, VT
Thursdays 9am-10am
Rutland Regional Behavioral Health
1 Commons Street, Rutland, VT
Pregnant Mom’s Group
Mondays 5pm.-6pm
Rutland Women’s Healthcare
147 Allen Street, Rutland VT
For more information contact Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team, 802.747.3768
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
