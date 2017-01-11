Rutland Regional Medical Center Offers Quitting Tobacco Workshops

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

January 9, 2016

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Be Tobacco-free in 2017

Rutland, VT- When the new year approaches many folks hurriedly make those well intentioned resolutions like banning sweets from their diet or exercising more than once a week. Quitting tobacco is also a very popular and common new year’s resolution but can be difficult to do. The Tobacco Cessation Program from Rutland Regional’s Community Health Team is offering a series of on-going groups that can offer support and resources. Drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges). Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying Tobacco-free. Here is the list of on-going groups that are offered within the community.

Mondays 4:30pm-5:30pm

Foley Cancer Conference Room

Rutland Regional Medical Center

160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT

Tuesdays 11 am- Noon

Rutland Heart Center

12 Commons Street, Rutland, VT

Thursdays 9am-10am

Rutland Regional Behavioral Health

1 Commons Street, Rutland, VT

Pregnant Mom’s Group

Mondays 5pm.-6pm

Rutland Women’s Healthcare

147 Allen Street, Rutland VT

For more information contact Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team, 802.747.3768