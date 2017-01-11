Putney Students to Screen ‘Putney Food Stories’

News Release — Vermont Folklife Center

Jan. 10, 2017

Contact:

Evie Lovett

[email protected]

802.258.1574

PUTNEY FOOD STORIES, short films by Putney Central School 8th grade students about long-time Putney community members, to show at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney on Wednesday, January 18, 7 pm

The Putney Central School 8th grade Social Studies class invites the public to “Putney Food Stories,” a public screening of short videos of people in the Putney community connected to growing, harvesting, making and selling food. The screening will take place at Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 pm.

Each student was paired with someone in the local food community, including Curtis Tuff, owner of Curtis’ Barbeque, and Howard Prussack of High Meadows Farm. Students produced a short video portrait of these seventeen individuals and their roles in the local food economy.

As part of their “Putney Food Stories” curriculum, students in Leah Toffolon’s 8th grade Social Studies class at Putney Central School worked with Evie Lovett from the Vermont Folklife Center to learn the fundamentals of ethnographic research, interviewing techniques and media production.

The Vermont Folklife Center’s “Discovering Community” Education program encourages students to learn to be “storytellers;” to explore and capture stories in their communities by doing primary source research; to listen to others’ stories, thereby building empathy and compassion; and to come to see themselves as part of a wider, interwoven community.

Putney Central School and the Vermont Folklife Center are deeply appreciative of Next Stage Arts Project for the use of their space.

For more information, contact:

Leah Toffolon: [email protected]

Evie Lovett: [email protected]

Vermont Folklife Center: [email protected]