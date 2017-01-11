Montpelier Senior Activity Center Reaches 1,000 Member Milestone

News Release — Montpelier Senior Activity Center
Jan. 4, 2017
Contact:
Dan Groberg, Director of Programs and Development
Montpelier Senior Activity Center
58 Barre Street, Montpelier VT 05602 • 802-223-2518
http://www.montpelier-vt.org/msac
[email protected]
Montpelier, Vermont
The Montpelier Senior Activity Center today surpassed 1,000 members for the first time in its 50 year history. Tim Flynn of Montpelier pushed the number over the four-digit threshold.
“Reaching our 1,000th member is a great accomplishment not only for our center but for the health of our community,” said Director Janna Clar. “We are proud to help more than one in five Montpelier seniors and hundreds of other area seniors live their lives to the fullest.”
Membership in the Montpelier Senior Activity Center starts at just $15 per year and opens a world of opportunity, including dozens of affordable weekly classes, fun and informative events, and nutritious meals. Membership has been growing rapidly over the last few years, and the Center reached this tremendous milestone just half way through their membership year.
“MSAC is one of the best resources in Montpelier,” said one member. “It feels like a second home to me. I’ve met wonderful people and taken several classes that have enriched my life.”
For more information on the Center, visit www.montpelier-vt.org/msac or stop by at 58 Barre Street in Montpelier.
The Montpelier Senior Activity Center is a division of the City of Montpelier that works to enhance the quality of life for the older adults in the Montpelier area through opportunities that develop physical, mental, cultural, social, and economic well-being in a welcoming, flexible environment. MSAC serves more than 1,000 community seniors, including one in five Montpelier seniors, with lifelong learning opportunities, fitness and movement programs, cultural events, and nutritious meals. For more information, visit www.montpelier-vt.org/msac.
