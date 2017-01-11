ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain to Host Free Martin Luther King Jr Day Gathering

News Release — ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

January 9, 2016

Contact:

Lauren Layn

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

802.864.1848 ext 134

[email protected]

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is partnering with the City of Burlington to host its 5th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering on Monday January 16th, 2017. This event is part of a nationwide initiative to make this holiday a “day on, not a day off,” in which communities engage their citizenry in meaningful service and reflection. This year, we are proud to highlight our community’s youth and recognize their leadership in advancing social justice and eliminating racism as part of the City’s “My Brother’s Keeper” (MBK) program.

MBK is a challenge designed by President Obama that addresses opportunity gaps facing American youth, particularly boys and young men of color. Burlington’s MBK overarching goals are to ensure that all youth are safe, on track to graduate from high school, ready for college or career, and given opportunities to lead and thrive.

This year, participants will explore issues of diversity and inclusion through story, song, and conversation. Programs and performances run from 10:30am until 3:00pm and “walk-up activities” will run throughout the day, 10:00am until 5:00pm, at ECHO. Community participants include The Peace & Justice Center, The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center, and Burlington Community and Economic Development Office’s AmeriCorps State Team. There will be performances by The Integrated Arts Academy, The Sustainability Academy, Muslim Girls Making Change, Rajnii Eddins, the Burlington High School Dance Team, and Africa Jamono; and words by Mayor Miro Weinberger and Superintendent Yaw Obeng.

ECHO’s Director of Programs & Exhibits Nina Ridhibhinyo remarks, “ECHO is honored to serve as a space for the community to come together, reflect on the social justice legacy of Dr. King, and engage in crucial conversation about race and inclusion on this important day of remembrance.”

A free shuttle service will run between between the Integrated Arts Academy, Sustainability Academy, and ECHO on a 15 min loop from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A full schedule of events and programs is available here: http://www.echovermont.org/viewevent.html?event=1255

About My Brother’s Keeper

The City of Burlington announced its acceptance of President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Challenge in May 2016. MBK addresses opportunity gaps facing American youth, particularly boys and young men of color. MBK has been a movement that has led to action by all levels of government, schools, non-profits, private, and individuals to take meaningful steps to improve opportunities. Burlington’s MBK overarching goals are to ensure that all youth are safe, on track to graduate from high school, ready for college or career, and given opportunities to lead and thrive.