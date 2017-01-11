Chittenden County RPC Seeks Planning Project Ideas

News Release — CCRPC

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Marshall Distel CCRPC

[email protected]

802-861-0122

Public asked to offer project suggestions for organization’s annual work program

Winooski, VT – The public is invited to offer suggestions to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) for regional transportation and land use planning projects in Chittenden County.

The CCRPC is currently preparing next year’s work program and the public is invited to participate in a public forum scheduled as part of the CCRPC’s regular Board meeting on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. at the CCRPC offices (110 West Canal Street, Suite 202, Winooski). Comments will also be accepted until January 20 via email ([email protected]) or by phone (802-861-0122). The CCRPC’s current work plan is available online at http://www.ccrpcvt.org/about-us/commission/annual-work-plan-budget-finances/. Residents are strongly encouraged to discuss project ideas with their municipal staff and officials, as local support and matching funds are typically required for projects.

The CCRPC provides planning and technical assistance in the areas of community development, transportation, agriculture, natural resources, housing, economic development, and emergency management to the 19 municipalities of Chittenden County and the public. The collaboration between the CCRPC, Chittenden County municipalities and other related resource agencies results in the development and implementation of plans that support sustainable development and improve the region’s environment and quality of life. For more information about the CCRPC, please visit ccrpcvt.org.

Note that while CCRPC funds cannot be used for construction projects, the organization’s planning helps projects get closer to reality. The final work program will be approved in May 2017. For more information and to view a list of recent and current projects of the CCRPC, visit http://www.ccrpcvt.org/about-us/commission/annual-work-plan-budget-finances/.

Bus service to Winooski is available on the CCTA Essex Junction bus line or the Riverside/Winooski bus line. In accordance with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, the CCRPC will ensure public meeting sites are accessible to all people. Requests for free interpretive or translation services, assistive devices, or other requested accommodations, should be made to Emma Vaughn, CCRPC Title VI Coordinator, at 802-846-4490 ext. *21 or [email protected], at least 3 business days prior to the meeting.