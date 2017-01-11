Charles Larkin & Stephen Whitaker: Tierney not a good choice for DPS - VTDigger

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Charles F. Larkin and Stephen Whitaker. Larkin served in the Vermont Department of Public Service as electrical engineer, chief of the Consumer Affairs Division, telecommunications engineer, hearing officer, E911 engineer and expert witness for the PSD from 1969 through 2004. Whitaker has advocated over 25 years in the public interest on access to public records, privacy, telecommunications planning, information technology planning and accountability, Enhanced 911, FirstNet and VITL/Health Information Exchange.
Jan. 6, 2017
TO: Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Senators
FROM: Stephen Whitaker and Charles F. LarkinPlease reconsider the appointment of Ms. June Tierney as Commissioner of the Department of Public Service, or Senators, please consider withholding consent for the appointment. This is not a good choice for Vermont.
The need to begin to restore the Department’s role of unequivocal public advocacy as well as fair and transparent regulation and planning functions will not be effective should this appointment be confirmed. In fact, it will serve to indefinitely delay necessary reforms.
Under Ms. Tierney’s tenure as General Counsel of the Public Service Board since 2012, the Board has simply ignored a 2011 session law mandate to begin rulemaking within 90 days, to develop an expedited pole attachment dispute resolution process intended to facilitate broadband build-out. This task was never started much less completed and the session law requirement sunset two or three years later.
The Board has also approved numerous extensions to a prior existing Incentive Regulation Plan for Verizon, extending and transferring the IRP to FairPoint when there was no Ten Year Telecommunication Plan against which to measure the IRP’s consistency with the Plan as is required by statute. In fact, no one at the Board nor the Department seems to have noticed that the required triennial 2007, 2010 and 2013 Ten Year Telecommunications Plans were not produced nor adopted as is required by statute 30 VSA 202d. This occurred despite the Plan being fundamentally required to support regulatory approval of any IRP or contract regulation by the Board and while the many millions in Federal BTOP grants were being expended in the absence of any clearly defined “state telecommunications policy” which the 10YP is defined in statute to be.
This appointment is entirely inconsistent with Governor Scott’s explicit stated intent to “restore faith and trust in government” and public confidence in the integrity and workings of the Department of Public Service and the Public Service Board.
The Public Service Board has, as recently as last March approved another Incentive Regulation Plan for FairPoint with a term extending until 2019 with neither the statutorily required finding of consistency with any duly adopted 10YP nor a reason for approval absent consistency. One or the other is explicitly required by statute 30 V.S.A 226b.
The Chairman of the Public Service Board had prior suggested, on the record at a pre-hearing conference that the IRP should be reviewed under 226a rather than 226b, which would have triggered requirements for appointment of an Independent Public Advocate and the filing of all supporting documents demonstrating how the IRP was in the public interest, both are requirement lacking under 30 V.S.A. 226b. The Department and FairPoint’s attorneys objected. The Board proceeded under 226b, after the service quality docket was settled by MOU, and without appointing the IPA despite the known deficiencies in the Department’s advocacy of late. An MOU was used to settle the FairPoint Service Quality docket prior to full investigation or hearings, setting the stage for the multiple E911 system failures since.
The Board last year, again under Ms. Tierney’s counsel, attempted to close hearings from the public on the Vermont Gas pipeline and was subsequently enjoined from doing so by the Federal Court, not only embarrassing the State and the Board but further eroding public trust and confidence in the process.
Ms. Tierney has also been advising the Act 174 workgroup on Public Participation in PSB Proceedings which then ignored or disregarded repeated testimony by Stephen Whitaker on the need for the appointment of an IPA to focus and aggregate public participation in any circumstance when the Department is derelict in its duties or conflicted, as when an MOU is filed. The extensive testimony is reflected neither in the minutes nor the report to the Legislature of the Act 174 workgroup. The final report of the workgroup was also being prepared during the transition and consideration of these appointments with the workgroup members most likely unaware of Ms. Tierney’s pursuit of the appointment as Commissioner and the relationship to the IPA role, often in opposition to the Department.
The perception of and/or actual deference likely to be granted by the PSB to the advocacy or lack thereof on behalf of the public by the same person who immediately prior served as the Board’s general counsel is not to be underestimated nor its corrosive influence on the process of restoring public trust in the process.
