CCV Expands Workforce Opportunities with Certified Public Bookkeeper Credential

News Release — CCV

January 9, 2017

Contact:

Katie Powers

802-262-6162

[email protected]

MONTPELIER, Vt. – This spring, Community College of Vermont (CCV) will launch its Certified Public Bookkeeper (CPB) program, which provides a nationally-recognized credential in the field of accounting. The program expands the reach of the College’s workforce education initiatives by providing additional pathways to employment while filling labor gaps in Vermont’s accounting industry. The CPB program can be completed in one 15-week semester.

The College has worked closely with local organizations to develop the CPB program and to provide access to employment opportunities. “We’ve spent the last year talking to CPA firms and local companies statewide and there’s clearly a lot of demand for skilled bookkeepers,” said Mike Keogh, Business and Community Outreach Manager at CCV. “Our goal for this program is to not only develop a level of professionalism but also to create a pathway to high paying, high wage careers for Vermonters.”

The local accounting firms Reconciled It, Valente & Seward CPAs, PLLC, and Davis & Hodgdon Associates have guaranteed job interviews for those who earn the credential. Additionally, other Vermont companies will provide information on contracted work opportunities to students throughout the spring. “This program allows Vermonters to take classes at night for one semester, and to build their credentials on a part-time basis as they transition into a professional career,” said Keogh.

The certification is offered through the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers (NACPB) and is accredited by the National Bookkeepers Association (NBA).

The first CPB course will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 – 9 p.m. at CCV’s Rutland academic center, beginning January 23. The program will be offered throughout the state in subsequent semesters. CCV advisors will be available for individual guidance and for assistance with funding options.

For more information, please contact CCV-Rutland at 802-786-6996 or Mike Keogh, Business and Community Outreach Manager, at 802-786-5188.