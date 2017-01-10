Vermont’s Excellence in Architecture Award Recipients Announced

News Release — AIAVT

January 9, 2017

Contact:

Carol Miklos, Executive Director, AIAVT, 802.425.6162, [email protected]

Projects/Firms recognized in Barre, Burlington, Essex Junction, Middlebury, Richmond, Waterbury

Burlington, VT — The American Institute of Architects, Vermont Chapter (AIAVT) announced the recipients of its 2016 Excellence in Architecture Design Awards Program at its annual meeting held on December 15, 2016 at Arts Riot in Burlington. Seven projects—running the gamut from an ice fishing shanty to a large affordable housing complex—were chosen for demonstrating an “extraordinary level of competence” by a jury of Colorado peers that selected from 51 entries submitted by AIAVT architects.

The jurors, Scott Lindenau, FAIA, Studio B; John Cottle, FAIA, CCY; Harry Teague, AIA, Harry Teague Architecture; Ashley Clark, Assoc. AIA, Studio B; and Amanda Christenson, AIA, Rowland Broughton, were asked to consider granting awards, based on design excellence, at three levels: Honor (first), Merit (second), and Citation (third). At the end of the four-hour process, jurors noted of their choices, “We feel we are sending a message that design excellence can be achieved regardless of budget and scale.”

The Richmond firm Birdseye Design received the only Honor Award given out—for “Woodshed,” a 3,500 sq. ft. residential project nestled in the foothills of Pomfret, Vermont. Featuring two asymmetrical gable roof forms akin to the traditional woodshed and connected by a central entryway, the jury said of the structure, “It is inspired by the vernacular woodshed, but transforms the vernacular so that the solution is of the time and place.” Other aspects that were admired by the jury were the “materiality of the barn wood” and the “wood screen that translates to the siding and mullions.” Jurors also remarked on the subdued black, grey and light brown color palette, stating it was “appropriate and successful.”

Birdseye Design was the recipient of a second award, at the Merit Level, for “Two Shed,” a residence located atop a bluff in Waterbury Village, Vermont with a multitude of environmental features, including passive solar design, repurposed snow fencing vertical siding, and heat recovery ventilation. “Delightful, beautiful,” the jurors said about the project. “This is super clean shed design. The courtyard plan is reminiscent of the vernacular barnyard, and has a very Vermont/New England quality. The courtyard space is a good scale: you want to be there,” they added. Jurors also felt the design, which orients towards mountain views to the east and acts as a buffer to northern village light and western highway noise, was “responsive contextually and culturally.”

Duncan Wisniewski Architecture’s “Bright Street,” a 48,000-sq.ft-urban-infill affordable housing project built in Burlington for Housing Vermont and Champlain Housing Trust, earned a Merit Award. The jury acknowledged the difficulty in creating good affordable housing and said this 40-unit structure seemed to “offer a lot of apparent quality for its low construction cost.” The jurors also said the sight massing was well done: “The buildings are layered to keep the large scale of the project down. The biggest building is set in the middle of the block, while the smaller buildings are set at street level. This creates a good street scale that fits the surrounding context.” The jurors also liked “the restraint on the elevation of the large building—accepting the necessity of having stacked and repetitive units—and quietly composing a structure that nicely recalls New England industrial buildings.” Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation played a significant role in helping the project meet “High Performance” energy criteria by awarding a $2,500 per unit incentive.

“Middlebury College Virtue Field House,” an athletic facility that in the words of the institution’s director of athletics “reimagines what a traditional field house can be,” was recognized with a Merit Award. Designed by Sasaki of Boston, the 120,000 sq. ft. structure includes a 200-meter track and 20,000 sq. ft. of athletic turf and accommodates 500 spectators at sporting events and up to 5,000 people for large campus functions. “This is a very large structure where the attention to human scale is quite good, despite the building type,” said jurors. “The building is sunk down into the earth to lower the scale of the building on campus, which is innovative and effective…The use of daylight is well done. This would be a delightful space to hang out in during the long, cold Vermont winters…The college branding is well done; the bleeding of the school mascot at the end wall is successful.”

.

“Laurentian Ski Chalet,” a modern residence sited on the slope of Mont-Jasper in Donat, Quebec, earned a Merit Award for the design firm RobitailleCurtis of Burlington and Montreal. “The use of warm materials that wrap the interior spaces are cozy and comfortable for the inhabitants and contrast well with the gray siding of the building exterior as well as the site,” said the jurors of the 2,700+ sq. ft. residence. The jury appreciated the treatment of the bedrooms, which they described as similar to cabins. They also praised “the emphasis of the linear at the interior” and the bump out for the window and seating wall, which they said was “well chosen and works with the exterior elevation.” The residence includes LED lighting throughout, daylighting, and a building enveloped informed by rigorous energy modeling.

Scott and Partners of Essex Junction received a Citation Award for “Downstreet Apartments,” a mixed use structure of nearly 34,000 sq. ft. located in downtown Barre, Vermont that in addition to 27 one- and two-bedroom residences also includes over 6,500 sq. ft. of office space and newly created green space. “This is a very aesthetically pleasing project, and delivered a lot of quality given the limits of the budget,” said the jury. It’s an example, “of architects in Vermont taking on the challenge of affordable housing and succeeding at creating pleasant-looking buildings.” Jurors admired that the architects paid “careful attention to context” regarding the surrounding neighborhood and showed that design “can be part of the solution” to revitalizing communities.

“There is a wonderful level of craft in this project,” said the jury about “Ice Ark,” a tiny mobile fishing shanty lashed together with string and other joining features reminiscent of hunter-gatherer techniques. Design by TruexCullins Architecture of Burlington, the project earned a Citation Award. The Ice Ark had been built to be part of a winter 2015 architecture installation on the grounds of the Shelburne Museum. The jurors also described the project as “whimsical as well as a practical structure for ice fishing.”

Tolya Stonorov with Norwich University School of Architecture and Art won the People’s Choice Award for “Casa 802,” a 324 sq. ft. affordable house design. The project, designed and built with the help of nine undergraduates, garnered the most of nearly 1,000 votes cast in an online survey.

Project posters of all entries will be displayed throughout 2017 at various locations around the state. Project images may be viewed online at www.aiavt.org.

AIAVT, the Vermont Chapter of the American Institute of Architects since 1948, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of our built environment and thereby our quality of life through advocacy, outreach, education, fellowship, and design and scholar award competitions. The group has over 300 members, including licensed architects, associates, and professional affiliates. For more information, visit www.aiavt.org or call 802-425-6162.