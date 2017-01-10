Tom Sullivan: UVM delivers quality and value to Vermonters

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Tom Sullivan, the president of the University of Vermont.In his inaugural address on Jan. 5, Gov. Phil Scott highlighted the importance of higher education in Vermont. He challenged the Legislature to act boldly and accept change when facing difficult choices about where to invest the state’s finite resources.
Even though Vermont spends significant tax dollars on public preK-12 education, Vermont continues to be at the very bottom of the nation in our state support of public higher education, ranking 49th or 50th. If we want to reverse our aging demographic trend and invigorate our state for future generations, we must change that support. But with limited dollars, we also must spend wisely, as Gov. Scott recognized.
For the last few years, the Vermont Legislature has asked for objective performance-based data showing the results of budget appropriations, in order to help the state make sound investments that are based on output performance success, aligned with articulated goals.
The University of Vermont has delivered by any benefit-cost or quality-price analysis.
As Kiplinger Magazine and other national surveys have concluded, UVM is a “best value in public education.” Here’s why:
Thanks to UVM’s allocation of the state funding it receives, nearly half of Vermont students enrolled at UVM attend tuition-free, and nearly 40 percent of Vermonters graduate with no debt at all. Those who do have debt graduate with substantially lower loan amounts than students at other public institutions.
Upon graduation, an impressive 96 percent of UVM’s Vermont students are employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months. Of those employed, a full two-thirds remain in Vermont, serving as a skilled and educated workforce for our businesses.
As part of UVM’s commitment to maintain affordability, UVM also has focused on tuition. Tuition increases the last four years have been lower than at any time over the last 40 years. On average, Vermont students receive an equivalent of a 31 percent discount from the cost of attendance.
Affordability is not the only important success measure. Vermonters who enroll at UVM stay to finish and graduate. The retention rate for Vermont students is a full 90 percent. Moreover, 64-65 percent graduate within four years. This graduation rate is 20 percentage points higher than the average at other public universities. Each year more than 1,000 Vermont students graduate from UVM.
Upon graduation, an impressive 96 percent of UVM’s Vermont students are employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months. Of those employed, a full two-thirds remain in Vermont, serving as a skilled and educated workforce for our businesses. Moreover, nearly 30 percent of Vermonters at UVM are first-generation college students and many others are limited income students, strengthening our overall state educational attainment and future prosperity.
We also know that Vermont receives very significant monetary returns on the state’s investments in UVM. As the state’s only land grant, public research university, UVM creates annually $1.33 billion in economic value for the state, including 11,000 jobs and nearly $80 million in state and local taxes. UVM’s research efforts alone generate nearly $140 million annually, supporting more than 800 jobs and $5.3 million in state and local taxes. Since 2000, UVM’s research has created 24 new start-up companies.
UVM also has been a key partner to Vermont’s other educational institutions. In addition to educational research and professional development support, UVM and CCV have strong articulation agreements that facilitate successful pathways for transfer students to begin at CCV and then complete a bachelor’s degree at UVM. Also, UVM along with other Vermont colleges fully engage with the state to provide dual enrollment courses to students, which translate into credits to further reduce the cost of their education. These collaborations have increased the success of participating Vermont students, the key goal behind these programs.
So when a student, parent, taxpayer or legislator looks at the value the state receives from UVM, the measures are clear. UVM has made significant improvements in academic quality, efficiency in operational practices, student retention, and student satisfaction and student job placement. These accomplishments have been achieved while keeping costs of education affordable for Vermonters despite substantial budget challenges. The university is a sound, successful investment for the state.
Those performance measures are the ones that we should use to evaluate any higher education spending: How high are rates of student retention and persistence toward graduation? How many students graduate in four years? How much financial support do they receive, and how low is their debt load after graduation? Do they have career success and satisfaction after graduating? If Gov. Scott and the legislators’ strategic priorities for economic and workforce development are to succeed, the state’s higher education investments must be enhanced to ensure that Vermont’s universities and colleges focus on actually graduating students prepared to pursue jobs and careers in Vermont with as little student debt as possible. Enrollment without completion of the degree is not enough.
That’s the way we will educate more young Vermonters beyond high school and keep more of them here as adults, flourishing in their careers and lives. Strong public education – all the way through college graduation and beyond – also serves as a strong draw for families considering putting roots down in Vermont. UVM will continue to play its key role for Vermont because the facts are clear: As UVM and its students do well, so too does the whole state of Vermont.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
