Reservations for New Cabins at Burton Island State Park Can Be Made Beginning Jan. 17.

News Release — Vermont State Parks
Jan. 4, 2017
Contact:
Rochelle Skinner, Parks Sales and Services Manager, 802-522-0841, [email protected]
Lucy Dartt, Communications Assistant, 802-477-3408, [email protected]
MONTPELIER- Burton Island is one of Vermont’s most popular state parks, and now there is even more to love about this island in Lake Champlain.
Three new cabins finished last summer will be open for the 2017 season and reservations can be made beginning Tuesday, January 17 at 9:00 am. Reservations can only be made through the reservation call center at 1-888-409-7579 Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
The new, universally accessible cabins are located on the secluded east side of the island, away from the main campground. Each cabin has one futon and a set of bunk beds, a table with four chairs and an electric outlet. Cabins sleep up to four people. Restrooms with hot water and showers are located a short distance away adjacent to the marina. A picnic table and campfire ring with grill are provided for each cabin. The cabins are named for nearby islands in Lake Champlain: Sunset, Savage and Popasquash.
Off the tip of St. Albans Point on Lake Champlain, Burton Island State Park has a unique maritime feel unusual for land-locked Vermont. There are many premier waterfront campsites, a lively marina, bistro, and trails to explore on foot or bike. The vehicle-free roads add to the island’s charm. The State operates a passengers-only ferry, called the Island Runner, to transport campers and day-trippers and their gear and from the island from Kamp Kill Kare State Park in St. Albans.
Most people who visit Burton Island say that the park has its own relaxing mystique that’s hard to resist. “Burton Island is a very special place,” says Craig Whipple, Director of State Parks. “When you’re out there you really do feel like you’re in a different world. We hope that by adding cabins, more people, perhaps those with small children, or others who would like to try camping but are looking for a less rustic experience, will give it a try.”
All reservations must be made for 7 nights, Saturday to Saturday. As with all other sites, reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance.
For more information, visit the Burton Island page at vtstateparks.com
