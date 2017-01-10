 

Community Justice Network of Vermont Welcomes New Executive Director Julie Elena Payne

Jan. 10, 2017, 12:38 pm by Leave a Comment

Press Release — Community Justice Network of Vermont
January 5, 2017

Contact:
Carol Plante
Chair, Board of Directors
(802) 644.1960

The Community Justice Network of Vermont (CJNVT) welcomes its new Executive Director Julie Elena Payne, who has served the CJNVT as Project Manager since February 2015.

“The CJNVT is very pleased that Julie has accepted the position of Executive Director. As E.D., Julie will promote the expansion and adoption of restorative practices throughout Vermont as well as create and manage projects and grants. We are fortunate to have someone with Julie’s administrative experience and restorative justice knowledge as we continue to make the CJNVT the voice of restorative justice practice in Vermont,” said Board of Directors Chair Carol Plante. 

Prior to coming to the CJNVT, Payne, a Vermont native, worked in Panama for many years managing research programs, developing international education curricula and designing and delivering trainings. Payne is a graduate of Smith College and holds a Masters of Environmental Law and Policy from the Vermont Law School. 
                 
“I look forward to supporting the talented directors and staff of Vermont’s Restorative Justice Programs, working with state officials to codify restorative justice practices and promoting the expansion of restorative practices throughout the state,” said Payne, adding, “Vermont is a leader in restorative responses to conflict and crime. I am excited to be part of this important movement.”
 

​ 

