Central Vermont RPC Seeks Transportation Planning and Study Ideas

News Release — Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission

Jan. 6, 2017

Contact:

Bonnie Waninger, Executive Director

CVRPC

[email protected]

802-229-0389

The public is invited to offer suggestions to the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) for transportation planning projects that would benefit Washington County and the towns of Orange, Washington, and Williamstown. Help us make getting around easier, safer, and more convenient for everyone by contributing your transportation planning and study ideas.

CVRPC will complete up to $70,000 in transportation special projects and studies using funding from the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Transportation Planning Initiative. We would appreciate your ideas for projects that would benefit Central Vermont. While our funds cannot be used for construction, our planning helps shape projects for future construction.

Projects might benefit any transportation system, such as rail, transit, aviation, roads, bicycle or pedestrian. Ideas can vary from specific intersection improvements to multi-town road improvement plans to applying green infrastructure to neighborhood streets.

Project ideas should be submitted in writing to Bonnie Waninger, Executive Director, [email protected], by January 27, 2017. Please describe the type and location of the project. Residents are strongly encouraged to discuss project ideas with their municipal staff and officials as local support and involvement are typically required for a project. Projects will be reviewed and prioritized by CVRPC’s Transportation Advisory Committee.

The CVRPC provides planning and technical assistance in the areas of community development, transportation, natural resources, housing, economic development, and emergency management to 23 municipalities in Central Vermont, including all of Washington County and Orange, Washington, and Williamstown in Orange County. The collaboration between CVRPC, Central Vermont municipalities, and other related resource agencies results in the development and implementation of plans that support sustainable development and improve the region’s economy, environment, and quality of life. For more information about the CVRPC, please visit www.centralvtplanning.org.