 

Actor David Mills Portrays Martin Luther King at State House

News Release — Vermont Humanities Council
Jan. 9, 2017

Montpelier ~ Poet and performer David Mills will portray Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a special Farmers Night performance at the Vermont State House on February 1 at 7:30 p.m. The event, “Martin Luther King: Dare to Dream,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Mills’s performance will include background on King’s life and presenting his “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

Mills has worked professionally in the dramatic and literary communities for more than a decade. For three years, he lived as writer-in-residence in Langston Hughes’ landmark home, and has performed his one-person show of Hughes’ work at numerous colleges and for the mayor of Washington D.C. Tony-award winning director George Faison incorporated Mr. Mills’ Hughes piece into the 2004 musical Harlem Hot and Sassy. Mills also performs a one-person show of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

About First Wednesdays

The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Montpelier are held at Kellogg-Hubbard Library unless otherwise noted. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule of Montpelier First Wednesdays talks.

The National Life Group Foundation and the Vermont Department of Libraries are the statewide underwriters of First Wednesdays. The First Wednesdays 2016-17 series in Montpelier is underwritten by Vermont College of Fine Arts.

“Martin Luther King: Dare to Dream” is underwritten by Cabot Creamery.

For more information, contact the Kellogg-Hubbard Library at 802.223.3338 or contact the Vermont Humanities Council at 802.262.2626 or [email protected], or visit www.vermonthumanities.org.

 

